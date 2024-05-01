News

Wu-Lu previews upcoming EP ‘Learning To Swim On Empty’ with latest single ‘Sinner’

He’s also announced a free launch party for the new project.

1st May 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

South London’s Wu-Lu has shared a dub-influenced new cut entitled ‘Sinner’, which follows recent release ‘Daylight Song’ to become the second track lifted from his upcoming EP ‘Learning To Swim On Empty’ (due out on 17th May via Warp Records).

It’s set to be his first project since the release of 2022’s debut album ‘LOGGERHEAD’ (in the meantime, he’s been busy supporting Blur, performing on Later… with Jools Holland and much more), and will see the vocalist and musician share his most vulnerable, personal material to date.

What’s more, Wu-Lu has also announced that he’ll be celebrating the release of ‘Learning To Swim On Empty’ with a free (!) launch party on 16th May at The Railway Tavern in Tulse Hill, featuring performances from L.A. Salami, Pub Singer and more.

Wu-Lu

