Wunderhorse announce new album ‘Midas’, schedule UK headline tour

Following the release of their single ‘Midas’ last month, Wunderhorse have now announced plans to release their second album - of the same name - later this year. The band - led by former Dead Pretties member Jacob Slater - will follow up their 2022 debut full-length ‘Cub’ with a new record, due out on 30th August via Communion.

Recorded at Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studio - the same residential studio where Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid Of Me’ were made - with producer Craig Silvey, the ten-track record sees the band aiming to emulate their cathartic live shows: “When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills,” Jacob has said of the new album. “We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you’ve been locked inside the bass drum.”

The record is set to feature their previously-released track ‘Midas’, along with the band’s latest single ‘July’, which you can check out below.