Wunderhorse announce new album ‘Midas’, schedule UK headline tour

The Jacob Slater-led band have also shared their latest track ‘July’.

20th May 2024
Following the release of their single ‘Midas’ last month, Wunderhorse have now announced plans to release their second album - of the same name - later this year. The band - led by former Dead Pretties member Jacob Slater - will follow up their 2022 debut full-length ‘Cub’ with a new record, due out on 30th August via Communion. 

Recorded at Minnesota’s Pachyderm Studio - the same residential studio where Nirvana’s ‘In Utero’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Rid Of Me’ were made - with producer Craig Silvey, the ten-track record sees the band aiming to emulate their cathartic live shows: “When we first went into the studio to make this record, the only thing we were sure about is how we wanted it to sound; very imperfect, very live, very raw; no frills,” Jacob has said of the new album. “We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amplifiers, like you’ve been locked inside the bass drum.”

The record is set to feature their previously-released track ‘Midas’, along with the band’s latest single ‘July’, which you can check out below. 

Play Video

Alongside the new of their new album, Wunderhorse have also announced plans for a hefty UK headline tour, set to take place this October. Check out their upcoming live schedule - which also includes a handful of festivals this summer - below. Tickets for their headline shows go on sale this Friday (24th May). 

MAY 2024
25 Bristol, Dot to Dot Festival
26 Nottingham, Dot to Dot Festival

JULY 2024
12-14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

AUGUST 2024
7-11 Cornwall, Boardmasters Festival
22-25 Reading and Leeds Festival

OCTOBER 2024
03 Rock City, Nottingham
04 O2 Institute, Birmingham
05 O2 Academy, Bristol
07 The 1865, Southampton
08 The Great Hall, Cardiff
10 O2 Academy Brixton, London
11 O2 Academy, Oxford
12 UEA, Norwich
14 O2 Academy, Liverpool
15 Barrowland, Glasgow
16 Vicar Street, Dublin
18 Becketts Students’ Union, Leeds
19 Academy, Manchester
20 NX, Newcastle

