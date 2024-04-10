News

Wunderhorse are back with new single ‘Midas’

It’s their first new music since 2022’s debut LP ‘Cub’.

Wunderhorse may have been quiet on the new music front recently, but today’s track ‘Midas’ proves that they’re certainly not being shy in announcing their return.

Kicking off the band’s anticipated next chapter with a bang, the single is their first new music following the release of 2022 debut album ‘Cub’ (since which guitarist Harry Fowler, drummer Jamie Staples and bassist Peter Woodin have now joined frontman Jacob Slater as permanent Wunderhorse members).

“The song was written in a bathtub in Paris, and forgotten about until it resurfaced in Minnesota”, Jacob has said of the new cut. “Midas is the guy who makes you feel like a pencil stub, all used up and nothing to show for it, but it’s always just business as far as he’s concerned.”

You can listen to ‘Midas’ and check out where to catch Wunderhorse live this summer below.

Back In The Race: Wunderhorse

Back In The Race: Wunderhorse

After the combustion of his teenage band Dead Pretties, Jacob Slater did some much-needed reevaluating. From it came Wunderhorse, and a debut album - "Cub' - that stares into a far brighter future.

Play Video

APRIL 2024
10 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall *
12 London, Alexandra Palace*
13 Brighton, The Brighton Centre *
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy*

MAY 2024
16 Brighton, The Great Escape Festival
25 Bristol, Dot to Dot Festival
26 Nottingham, Dot to Dot Festival

JULY 2024
12-14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

AUGUST 2024
7-11 Cornwall, Boardmasters Festival
22-25 Reading and Leeds Festival

*supporting Declan McKenna

