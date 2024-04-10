News
Wunderhorse are back with new single ‘Midas’
It’s their first new music since 2022’s debut LP ‘Cub’.
Wunderhorse may have been quiet on the new music front recently, but today’s track ‘Midas’ proves that they’re certainly not being shy in announcing their return.
Kicking off the band’s anticipated next chapter with a bang, the single is their first new music following the release of 2022 debut album ‘Cub’ (since which guitarist Harry Fowler, drummer Jamie Staples and bassist Peter Woodin have now joined frontman Jacob Slater as permanent Wunderhorse members).
“The song was written in a bathtub in Paris, and forgotten about until it resurfaced in Minnesota”, Jacob has said of the new cut. “Midas is the guy who makes you feel like a pencil stub, all used up and nothing to show for it, but it’s always just business as far as he’s concerned.”
You can listen to ‘Midas’ and check out where to catch Wunderhorse live this summer below.
APRIL 2024
10 Wolverhampton, Civic Hall *
12 London, Alexandra Palace*
13 Brighton, The Brighton Centre *
14 Bournemouth, O2 Academy*
MAY 2024
16 Brighton, The Great Escape Festival
25 Bristol, Dot to Dot Festival
26 Nottingham, Dot to Dot Festival
JULY 2024
12-14 Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
AUGUST 2024
7-11 Cornwall, Boardmasters Festival
22-25 Reading and Leeds Festival
*supporting Declan McKenna
Records, etc at
Wunderhorse - Cub (Tape)
Wunderhorse - Cub (Cd)
Wunderhorse - Cub (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
The Great Escape add over 150 more artists to 2024 lineup
Among the new additions are Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Kneecap, SOFT PLAY and more.
5th March 2024, 10:34am
Wunderhorse frontman Jacob Slater announces solo album ‘Pinky, I Love You’
He has also shared the album’s lead single 'Kissin' Booth'.
22nd May 2023, 5:12pm
Wunderhorse drops live performance video for ‘Purple’
The band will embark on their biggest headline tour to date in October
5th May 2023, 12:00am
Wunderhorse reveals ‘Girl Behind The Glass’ video
It follows the release of his debut album ‘Cub’.
8th November 2022, 12:00am
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.