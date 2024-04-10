Wunderhorse are back with new single ‘Midas’

Wunderhorse may have been quiet on the new music front recently, but today’s track ‘Midas’ proves that they’re certainly not being shy in announcing their return.

Kicking off the band’s anticipated next chapter with a bang, the single is their first new music following the release of 2022 debut album ‘Cub’ (since which guitarist Harry Fowler, drummer Jamie Staples and bassist Peter Woodin have now joined frontman Jacob Slater as permanent Wunderhorse members).



“The song was written in a bathtub in Paris, and forgotten about until it resurfaced in Minnesota”, Jacob has said of the new cut. “Midas is the guy who makes you feel like a pencil stub, all used up and nothing to show for it, but it’s always just business as far as he’s concerned.”

You can listen to ‘Midas’ and check out where to catch Wunderhorse live this summer below.

