Yannis & The Yaw (featuring Tony Allen) share latest EP cut ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’
They’ve also unveiled the lineup for The Yaw live band.
Having emerged as one of recent times’ most exciting collaborative projects, Yannis & The Yaw - the joint venture of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis and the late, great drummer Tony Allen - have now shared ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’, the latest track to lifted from their forthcoming EP ‘Lagos Paris London’ (out on 30th August).
Built around an Afrobeat-influenced loop and thunderous instrumentals, the single follows previous cuts ‘Walk Through Fire’ and ‘Under The Strikes’, and lyrically looks at the apocalypse-level threat of the current climate crisis.
“We actually referred to ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’ as ‘The Tornado’ for a long time because it feels like a gale blowing through your house and it’s just cool to hear Tony at the heart of that,” Yannis has shared. “There’s a chance it could have become a Foals track, but sharing that idea with Tony made it become this other thing. I think that’s really exciting, it’s like putting in random coordinates, getting in your car and driving and not knowing where you’re going to show up. You could be led anywhere.”
What’s more, Yannis & The Yaw have also now unveiled details of the musicians who’ll make up The Yaw live band: producers Vincent Taurelle (keys, also a former touring member of Air) and Vincent Taeger (drums, Poni Hoax), Dave Okumu (guitar, The Invisible), and Seye Adelekan (bass, Gorillaz).
Check out the video for ‘Rain Can’t Reach Us’ here:
Yannis & The Yaw are set to celebrate Tony’s life with their debut headline show at Belgium’s Crammerock Festival, after which they’ll perform three additional dates in Amsterdam, Paris, and London.
AUGUST 2024
30 Oxford, Truck Store (instore signing)
SEPTEMBER 2024
02 London, Rough Trade East (instore signing)
07 Stekene, Crammerock Festival (headline show - just added)
10 Amsterdam, Paradiso (headline show)
11 Paris, La Cigale (headline show)
13 London, KOKO (headline show - sold out)
