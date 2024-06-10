Yannis & The Yaw (feat. Tony Allen) share second single ‘Under The Strikes’

Yannis & The Yaw - the new project of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis - has shared the second single to be written and recorded in collaboration with the late Tony Allen, entitled ‘Under The Strikes’.

“‘Under The Strikes’ was inspired by walking to the studio during Paris’s refuse strikes, where trash was piled three stories high”, Yannis has explained. “I was fascinated by the idea that we were born into the greatest period of history and yet, things were disintegrating at the same time: we were finding the positives were mirrored by new lows and social disintegration.”

He continues: “So that’s the backdrop but there’s also a kind of coda at the end, a sense of farewell almost, which felt really poignant as it was the last thing we would work on of Tony’s.”

‘Under The Strikes’ follows the debut release under the Yannis & The Yaw moniker, ‘Walk Through Fire’, and is the second taste of the project’s upcoming ‘Lagos Paris London’ EP (due out on 30th August via Transgressive).

You can read more about Yannis and Tony’s collaboration in our May 2024 print mag, or check out the interview below.