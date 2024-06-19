Album Review

Been Stellar - Scream From New York, NY

A chronicle of the harsh, unrelenting mechanics of New York, but also an ode to its emotion and human connection.

Been Stellar - Scream From New York, NY 

Reviewer: Sophie Flint Vázquez

Released: 21st June 2024

Label: Dirty Hit

From the get-go, Been Stellar have made it clear that they are here to rock the boat. Their self-titled EP was met with critical acclaim, and only a handful of bands can say they’ve supported the likes of shame, Fontaines DC, and The 1975 without doing so much as releasing their debut album. Now, the release of ‘Scream From New York, NY’ proves that the NYC-based band are more than just a fleeting fad. The album is captivating from the get-go, with the eerie, haunting bassline and resounding drums that open ‘Start Again’ setting the scene for the 10-song frenzy that awaits. Vocalist Sam Slocum repeatedly pleads over a roar of guitars, drums and bass: “New York is wasted, start again” until the song reaches a deafening crescendo. A similar build-up and release takes place on ‘Passing Judgment’, a driving post-punk number where the pressure builds in its choruses like pistons, only for it to be unleashed through sprawling, fiery instrumentals. 

Like New York, the album is a melting pot of influences, with relentless, furious tracks such as ‘All In One’ or ‘Passing Judgment’ contrasting with the rueful ‘90s-inspired dream pop found in ‘Pumpkin’ or ‘Takedown’. But despite its multiplicity, a common thread ties ‘Scream From New York, NY’ together: its busy instrumentals invite you to lose yourself as if you were wandering through the very streets that inspired the record. ‘Scream From New York, NY’, is at once a chronicle of the harsh, unrelenting mechanics of New York but also an ode to the emotion and human connection that exists below the city’s cold, uncaring surface. The album will chew you up, spit you out, and disorient you, and once you’re back out, withdrawals from the pandemonium will make you want to do it all over again. 

Play Video

Tags: Been Stellar, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Scream From New York, NY via Rough Trade

Find ‘Scream From New York, NY’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (black) - £23.99

Cd - £11.99

Been Stellar Tickets

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Latest News

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Julien Baker schedules November 2024 shows at London’s EartH

Pixey shares latest album preview ‘Bring Back The Beat’

Pixey shares latest album preview Bring Back The Beat’

JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single ‘Don’t Rely On Other Men’

JPEGMAFIA confirms next solo album with new single Don’t Rely On Other Men’

Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album ‘Stampede’

Orville Peck confirms full details of duets album Stampede’

Ezra Collective announce new album ‘Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

Ezra Collective announce new album Dance, No One’s Watching’ 

Latest Reviews

<p><strong>Kate Nash</strong> - 9 Sad Symphonies</p>

Kate Nash - 9 Sad Symphonies

A needed return from Britain’s most emotionally deft and comedically deadpan pop artist.

19th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>O.</strong> - WeirdOs</p>

O. - WeirdOs

An album that cements the pair as one of the UK’s most intriguing newcomers.

19th June 2024, 8:00am

<p><strong>Pond</strong> - Stung!</p>

Pond - Stung!

Blending evolution within their artistry, while still keeping in touch with their otherworldly roots.

19th June 2024, 8:00am

Read More

Interview

Been Stellar on their anticipated debut album, ‘Scream From New York, NY’

Starshaped: Been Stellar

Been Stellar might well be New York's next great guitar band, but heading into debut 'Scream From New York, NY', they're moulding that term into a new shape.

18th June 2024, 4:00pm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

June 2024

Latest Issue

June 2024

With Glass Animals, Los Campesinos!, Alfie Templeman, Lava La Rue and many more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY