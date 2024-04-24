Bullion - Affection

Bullion - aka Nathan Jenkins - is a name many don’t know but should. With a production CV that boasts work with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Ben Howard, Westerman and Nilüfer Yanya, ‘Affection’ follows in the footsteps of 2020’s ‘We Had A Good Time’ in using his skills for himself. It makes for a sugary, bright, and appropriately affectionate record filled with alternative pop and fun rhythms. From the shimmering title track to Carly lending her dreamy whispering to ‘Rare’ via the swelling atmosphere of ‘40 Waves’ and whimsical ‘Cavalier’, the record is a varied collection, with vibes shifting around the album’s confessional tone. While this does mean the record lacks cohesion at times, it’s this loose and disjointed approach that gives the whole thing its charm. Suited to the ever-unveiling shoots of spring and its longer days - at least for those of us in the northern hemisphere - it’s a joyful listen from start to finish; a playful, experimental, and carefully crafted debut, which is hopefully just the beginning of what Bullion has to offer.