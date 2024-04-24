Bullion - Affection

Album Review
Bullion - Affection3-5 Stars
A joyful listen from start to finish; a playful, experimental, and carefully crafted debut.
Bullion - aka Nathan Jenkins - is a name many don’t know but should. With a production CV that boasts work with the likes of Carly Rae Jepsen, Ben Howard, Westerman and Nilüfer Yanya, ‘Affection’ follows in the footsteps of 2020’s ‘We Had A Good Time’ in using his skills for himself. It makes for a sugary, bright, and appropriately affectionate record filled with alternative pop and fun rhythms. From the shimmering title track to Carly lending her dreamy whispering to ‘Rare’ via the swelling atmosphere of ‘40 Waves’ and whimsical ‘Cavalier’, the record is a varied collection, with vibes shifting around the album’s confessional tone. While this does mean the record lacks cohesion at times, it’s this loose and disjointed approach that gives the whole thing its charm. Suited to the ever-unveiling shoots of spring and its longer days - at least for those of us in the northern hemisphere - it’s a joyful listen from start to finish; a playful, experimental, and carefully crafted debut, which is hopefully just the beginning of what Bullion has to offer.
Read More
Listen: Bullion Streams New EP, ‘Love Me Oh Please Love Me’
The release is out on 7th May.
4th May 2012, 12:17pm
Bullion - You Drive Me To Plastic
4 Stars
A complex marriage of skilled design and evocative execution.
4th May 2011, 10:09am
Listen: Bullion - Canterbury Mix
He's put together a mix to celebrate his new release.
21st April 2011, 12:05pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.