Dizzy - Dizzy

There’s a beautiful ambition to the way Dizzy launch into this third album that suggests limitless scope: ​‘Birthmark’ with its layered, euphoric backing vocals brings to mind CHVRCHES, or even Canadian compatriot Carly Rae Jepsen. Yet the rest of it offers a suspicion that the Ontario outfit tried their hardest to head in the opposite direction, to the record’s detriment. Take ​‘Starlings’, with its suggestion of something transcendent dissipating repeatedly to frustrating ends, or ​‘Salmon Season’ whose production ultimately tempers any threatening earworm despite vocalist Katie Munshaw’s straightforward delivery meshing well with the track’s hint of bedroom pop. Sure, ​‘Knock The Wind’ is pretty enough, and ​‘Are You Sick Of Me Yet?’ does eventually hint at the record’s earlier energy, but after that blistering beginning, the remainder meshes into the unremarkable