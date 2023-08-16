Album Review

Dizzy — Dizzy

After a blistering beginning, the remainder meshes into the unremarkable.

Reviewer: Louisa Dixon

Released: 18th August 2023

Label: Communion

There’s a beautiful ambition to the way Dizzy launch into this third album that suggests limitless scope: Birthmark’ with its layered, euphoric backing vocals brings to mind CHVRCHES, or even Canadian compatriot Carly Rae Jepsen. Yet the rest of it offers a suspicion that the Ontario outfit tried their hardest to head in the opposite direction, to the record’s detriment. Take Starlings’, with its suggestion of something transcendent dissipating repeatedly to frustrating ends, or Salmon Season’ whose production ultimately tempers any threatening earworm despite vocalist Katie Munshaw’s straightforward delivery meshing well with the track’s hint of bedroom pop. Sure, Knock The Wind’ is pretty enough, and Are You Sick Of Me Yet?’ does eventually hint at the record’s earlier energy, but after that blistering beginning, the remainder meshes into the unremarkable

Tags: Dizzy, Reviews, Album Reviews

