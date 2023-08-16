Dizzy - Dizzy

Album Review
Dizzy — Dizzy2-5 Stars
After a blistering beginning, the remainder meshes into the unremarkable.
There’s a beautiful ambition to the way Dizzy launch into this third album that suggests limitless scope: ‘Birthmark’ with its layered, euphoric backing vocals brings to mind CHVRCHES, or even Canadian compatriot Carly Rae Jepsen. Yet the rest of it offers a suspicion that the Ontario outfit tried their hardest to head in the opposite direction, to the record’s detriment. Take ‘Starlings’, with its suggestion of something transcendent dissipating repeatedly to frustrating ends, or ‘Salmon Season’ whose production ultimately tempers any threatening earworm despite vocalist Katie Munshaw’s straightforward delivery meshing well with the track’s hint of bedroom pop. Sure, ‘Knock The Wind’ is pretty enough, and ‘Are You Sick Of Me Yet?’ does eventually hint at the record’s earlier energy, but after that blistering beginning, the remainder meshes into the unremarkable
