Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Following on from her 2021 breakthrough album ‘History of a Feeling’, and a stint as both an opening act and a touring member of Harry Styles’ band during his mammoth Love on Tour, ‘Weird Faith’ sees Madi Diaz return with a set of wistful yet self-aware folk-rock numbers. Where her previous record detailed the breakdown of a long-term relationship and her return to her hometown of Nashville, ‘Weird Faith’ sees Diaz defiant, ready to let her guard down again, with the title essentially referring to her faith in love; her work here evokes the gut-wrenching melodies and storytelling prowess of American supergroup boygenius. Nashville native Kacey Musgraves lends her vocals to ‘Don’t Do Me Good’, a duet in every sense of the word, with its waltz-like pacing mimicking the push-and-pull of a partner you know you shouldn’t keep going back to. Kacey’s breathy accented vocals add a new dimension to the track, with the pair’s vocal harmonies suggesting a sense of sisterhood in the face of heartbreak. Closer ‘Obsessive Thoughts’ feels like the album’s true climax as drums pound and Madi’s fraught vocals and screams in the background feel truly cathartic, with her sense of self reaffirmed.