Album Review

Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven

An album that delivers the band’s most concise sound yet whilst never taking itself too seriously.

Mannequin Pussy - I Got Heaven

Reviewer: Ben Tipple

Released: 1st March 2024

Label: Epitaph

Across three albums before, Philadelphia four-piece Mannequin Pussy gracefully jump between visceral fury and melodic breaks, but never more so than on the opening title-track for their fourth outing, ‘I Got Heaven’. Stepping forward from 2019’s seminal ‘Patience’ – an album that pushed the scuzzy punks towards a whole heap of new fans – their latest opens with a hypnotic blend of shoegaze against lead vocalist Marice Dabise’s snarls, a balance that plays out with remarkable consistency as the album bounds through the indie bliss of hushed ‘Nothing Like’ and the dual-vocal hardcore punk of ‘OK! OK! OK! OK!’. Predictability has eluded Mannequin Pussy for the best part of a decade, and even with ‘I Got Heaven’’s consistency, it remains as reluctant as ever to settle.

Having welcomed guitarist Maxine Steen into the fold full time and pulled together in a studio rather than across various bedrooms, the individual parts are fully elevated. Their brashness feels harsher and their melodies lighter, while the space in-between conjures up images of sunset dive bars and heavy smoke. Much like what has come before, Mannequin Pussy are cemented in time and place through a masterful storytelling that exists somewhere between lyric and sound. Their playfulness is underpinned by contradiction, the title-track pairing its lifting melody with religious discontent; ‘I Don’t Know You’ almost literally slides its guitars from ‘70s pop to ‘90s grunge with palpable delight, and closer ‘Split Me Open’ presents Marice’s complete resignation against a sucker punch of upbeat Britpop as she gleefully declares that “nothing’s gonna change.” It rounds out an album that delivers the band’s most concise sound yet whilst never taking itself too seriously, as Mannequin Pussy continue to dominate a world of their own creation.

Tags: Mannequin Pussy, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy I Got Heaven via Rough Trade

Find ‘I Got Heaven’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (black) - £24.99

Vinyl LP (black) - £24.99

Vinyl LP (magenta) - £27.99

Mannequin Pussy Tickets

Chalk, Brighton

Chalk, Brighton

Bristol Strange Brew, Bristol

Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

Scala, London

The Joiners, Southampton

The Grove, Newcastle

The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

Latest News

Blu DeTiger offers up new single ‘Kiss’

Blu DeTiger offers up new single Kiss’

Chappell Roan to tour the UK and Europe this Autumn

Chappell Roan to tour the UK and Europe this Autumn

SZA announced as new BST Hyde Park headliner

SZA announced as new BST Hyde Park headliner

Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single ‘Doctor (Work It Out)’

Miley Cyrus teams up with Pharrell Williams for new single Doctor (Work It Out)’

Green Day are the cover stars of DIY’s March 2024 issue!

Green Day are the cover stars of DIYs March 2024 issue!

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

March 2024

Latest Issue

March 2024

Featuring Green Day, English Teacher, Everything Everything, Caity Baser and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY