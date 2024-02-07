Meltheads - Decent Sex

Album Review
Meltheads - Decent Sex3 Stars
The Belgian outfit excel when they live up to their name.
Where Meltheads’ debut excels is when the Belgian outfit live up to their name. Past single ‘Theodore’ is by far the standout, its bubbling angst (“I’m fucking selfish / I lie and I cheat / About five times a week”) delivered atop a heady combination of industrial percussion and Adam Ant angularity, while ‘Vegan Leather Boots’ conjures moshpits in the mind with its brash ferocity. Elsewhere, though, it’s a mixed bag: the swivel from Franz Ferdinand-aping guitar stabs to IDLES-style hammering chorus on the opening title track has seams still visible; the post-punk rattle that introduces ‘White Lies’ a little too obvious, and while ‘Gear’ proves itself an earworm, it’s also exceedingly similar to early SOFT PLAY release, ‘Sockets’. Still, bar the tedious ‘Screwdrivers’, with its whiplash-inducing shift in style to lingering ‘70s soft rock, ‘Decent Sex’ is a perfectly decent album.
