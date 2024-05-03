Album Review

The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know

The Lemon Twigs absolutely master the art of crooning sugary pop-rock in the best of ways.

The Lemon Twigs - A Dream Is All We Know

Reviewer: Brad Sked

Released: 3rd May 2024

Label: Captured Tracks

New York brotherly duo The Lemon Twigs haven’t slowed down since their 2023 LP ‘Everything Harmony’; just a year later, they’ve returned with a delightful feast of retro-pop goodness in latest album ‘A Dream Is All We Know’. Lead single ‘My Golden Years’ begins proceedings, opening the magical portal that is the outfit’s saccharine Willy Wonka-esque wonderland of sun-drenched pop and heavenly harmonies. The Lemon Twigs’ delightful rollicking joy-ride of pop really is an antidote to melancholy here, with ‘Sweet Vibration’ – and its candy-coated loveliness – feeling akin to frolicking through fields of blooming flowers in spring, while the effervescent fun doesn’t let up on ‘They Don’t Know How To Fall in Place’, which boasts merry Beach Boys-like pop for balmy days down the boardwalk.

Whether exploring more ‘60s West Coast psychedelic sounds in ‘If You Are Not Wise’, or meandering towards the more mellow with the otherworldly folk fantasy ballad that is ‘Ember Days’ – while album closer ‘Rock On (Over and Over)’ channels their inner T.Rex, with some glorious, glam-tinged rock n roll – ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ is like a love letter to the greats of music past. Overall, it’s a testament to the world-class songwriting of The Lemon Twigs that at no point does the record fall into the realms of ‘too much’. For most, it would be hard to strike that balance, but The Lemon Twigs absolutely master the art of crooning sugary pop-rock in the best of ways.

Play Video

Tags: The Lemon Twigs, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy A Dream Is All We Know via Rough Trade

Find ‘A Dream Is All We Know’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (white) - £23.99

Cd - £11.99

The Lemon Twigs Tickets

The Globe, Cardiff

O2 Academy 2 Oxford, Oxford

Thekla, Bristol

Concorde 2, Brighton

Electric Brixton, London

Hangar 34, Liverpool

The Grove, Newcastle

Saint Luke’s, Glasgow

Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

Latest News

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share ‘The Making Of Wild God - Part 1’

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share The Making Of Wild God — Part 1’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single ‘Sink Ya Teeth’

The Mysterines share hedonistic new video for their punchy single Sink Ya Teeth’

CMAT drops new track ‘Aw, Shoot!’

CMAT drops new track Aw, Shoot!’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles ‘Toro’ and ‘Alone In Miami’

Remi Wolf shares companion singles Toro’ and Alone In Miami’

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

The Last Dinner Party announce new European tour dates

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

May 2024

Latest Issue

May 2024

With Rachel Chinouriri, A.G. Cook, Yannis Philippakis, Wasia Project and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY