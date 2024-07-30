Festivals
The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024
They join Gossip, Sleater-Kinney, Everything Everything and many more.
All Points East have announced the final additions to the bill for Death Cab For Cutie’s and The Postal Service’s huge co-headliner, with The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat completing the day’s lineup.
They join an already stacked set of names set to perform in East London’s Victoria Park on 25th August, including ’00s icons Gossip, indie-pop mainstays Phoenix, and alt-rock powerhouses Sleater-Kinney, as well as The Decemberists, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday, and Everything Everything.
The day is set to be a memorable one for all manner of reasons, not least because DCFC and The Postal Service are each celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal albums - ‘Transatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’, respectively - and both bands will perform their records in full.
You can grab tickets for their joint headline show now via the festival’s website, and dive into our interview with the mastermind behind both projects, Ben Gibbard, below.
Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule here:
AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more
Records, etc at
The Postal Service - Everything Will Change (Vinyl LP - blue)
The Postal Service - Everything Will Change (Cd)
The Lemon Twigs - Songs For The General Public (Cd)
The Lemon Twigs - Go to School (Cd)
The Lemon Twigs - Go to School (Vinyl LP)
The Lemon Twigs - Everything Harmony (Vinyl LP - pink)
More like this
Ben Gibbard on celebrating the anniversaries of ‘Transatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’: “It felt like it would be foolish not to do it”
Ahead of their joint headline show at All Points East, we speak to the Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service frontman on twenty years of ‘Transatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’.
23rd July 2024
Wasia Project, The Lemon Twigs, Lambrini Girls and more to play Reeperbahn 2024
The Hamburg festival has also recently confirmed 64 new names, including Moonchild Sanelly, Pip Blom, and Soft Launch.
11th July 2024
Everything Everything, Say She She & more join Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service at All Points East 2024
They’ll join the likes of Gossip, Phoenix and Sleater-Kinney at the Victoria Park event this August.
31st May 2024
The Lemon Twigs — A Dream Is All We Know
4-5 Stars
The Lemon Twigs absolutely master the art of crooning sugary pop-rock in the best of ways.
3rd May 2024
Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!