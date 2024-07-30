Festivals

The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

They join Gossip, Sleater-Kinney, Everything Everything and many more.

30th July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

All Points East have announced the final additions to the bill for Death Cab For Cutie’s and The Postal Service’s huge co-headliner, with The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat completing the day’s lineup.

They join an already stacked set of names set to perform in East London’s Victoria Park on 25th August, including ’00s icons Gossip, indie-pop mainstays Phoenix, and alt-rock powerhouses Sleater-Kinney, as well as The Decemberists, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday, and Everything Everything

The day is set to be a memorable one for all manner of reasons, not least because DCFC and The Postal Service are each celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal albums - ‘Transatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’, respectively - and both bands will perform their records in full. 

You can grab tickets for their joint headline show now via the festival’s website, and dive into our interview with the mastermind behind both projects, Ben Gibbard, below. 

Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service's Ben Gibbard on Twenty Years of 'Give Up' and 'Transatlanticism'

Ben Gibbard on celebrating the anniversaries of ‘Transatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’: “It felt like it would be foolish not to do it”

Ahead of their joint headline show at All Points East, we speak to the Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service frontman on twenty years of 'Transatlanticism' and 'Give Up'.

Remind yourself of the full All Points East schedule here:

AUGUST 2024
16 Kaytranada, Victoria Monét, Thundercat & more
17 Loyle Carner, NAS, Ezra Collective & more
18 Mitski, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain & more
23 LCD Soundsystem, Pixies, Jai Paul & more
24 Field Day feat. Justice, PinkPantheress & more
25 Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service, Phoenix, Gossip & more

Get tickets to watch The Lemon Twigs live now.

More like this

