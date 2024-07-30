The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat complete lineup for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service at All Points East 2024

All Points East have announced the final additions to the bill for Death Cab For Cutie’s and The Postal Service’s huge co-headliner, with The Lemon Twigs, Matt-Felix, and Luvcat completing the day’s lineup.

They join an already stacked set of names set to perform in East London’s Victoria Park on 25th August, including ’00s icons Gossip, indie-pop mainstays Phoenix, and alt-rock powerhouses Sleater-Kinney, as well as The Decemberists, Yo La Tengo, Teenage Fanclub, Wednesday, and Everything Everything.

The day is set to be a memorable one for all manner of reasons, not least because DCFC and The Postal Service are each celebrating the 20th anniversary of their seminal albums - ‘Transatlanticism’ and ‘Give Up’, respectively - and both bands will perform their records in full.

You can grab tickets for their joint headline show now via the festival’s website, and dive into our interview with the mastermind behind both projects, Ben Gibbard, below.