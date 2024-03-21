Bleachers dazzle with nostalgic delights at first of two sold out London O2 Forum shows

In recent years, much has been said of Jack Antonoff’s success as a producer to pop’s elite, but it’s within the live shows of his primary project Bleachers that it really feels as though you get a more meaningful sense of the man behind the desk.

Tonight, at Kentish Town’s O2 Forum, marks the opening night of his From The Studio To The Stage tour, and he certainly lives up to that promise; the stage is decked out in black-and-white checkerboard, while the set-up itself feels to mirror the creative corners of a retro recording studio, via something akin to the The Ed Sullivan Show. Above the band’s heads, a sign reading ‘Recording: Studio In Use’ glows at certain intervals, completing the cosplay and adding a cleverly intimate backdrop to the whole thing, all with a cheeky wink to his notable day job.

