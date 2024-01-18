News

Bleachers reveal latest album cut ‘Tiny Moves

It comes accompanied by a video co-directed by and featuring Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff’s wife.

Photo: Alex Lockett

18th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Ahead of the arrival of their self-titled fourth LP, Bleachers are back to share another pre-release single in the form of the life-affirming ‘Tiny Moves’. The new track joins ‘Modern Girl’ and ‘Alma Mater’ as the latest to be lifted from the album, which comes out on 8th March via Dirty Hit.

‘Tiny Moves’ also arrives accompanied by a La La Land-esque video, which sees co-director and choreographer Margaret Qualley (who’s also Jack Antonoff’s wife) dance in front of an expansive cityscape backdrop. Watch it below:

Play Video

To mark their upcoming release, Bleachers will also be hitting the road this Spring for a series of UK and US tour dates. Find out more about where they’ll be stopping off here:

MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)
20 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz (sold out)
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute (sold out)
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (sold out)

MAY 2024
18 Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair (sold out)
20 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheater
22 Omaha, NE,Steelhouse Omaha
23 Kansas City, MO, Grinders KC (sold out)
25 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed (sold out)
26 Madison, WI, The Sylvee (sold out)
28 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)
29 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)
31 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater

JUNE 2024
01 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall Lawn
02 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
04 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!
05 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
07 New Haven, CT, Westville Music Bowl
08 Lafayette, NY, Beak and Skiff
10 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (sold out)
12 Philadelphia, PA, The Met (sold out)
14 Washington, DC, The Anthem (sold out)
15 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage (sold out)

Get tickets to watch Bleachers live now.

