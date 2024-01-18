News
Bleachers reveal latest album cut ‘Tiny Moves’
It comes accompanied by a video co-directed by and featuring Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff’s wife.
Ahead of the arrival of their self-titled fourth LP, Bleachers are back to share another pre-release single in the form of the life-affirming ‘Tiny Moves’. The new track joins ‘Modern Girl’ and ‘Alma Mater’ as the latest to be lifted from the album, which comes out on 8th March via Dirty Hit.
‘Tiny Moves’ also arrives accompanied by a La La Land-esque video, which sees co-director and choreographer Margaret Qualley (who’s also Jack Antonoff’s wife) dance in front of an expansive cityscape backdrop. Watch it below:
To mark their upcoming release, Bleachers will also be hitting the road this Spring for a series of UK and US tour dates. Find out more about where they’ll be stopping off here:
MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)
20 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz (sold out)
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute (sold out)
25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (sold out)
MAY 2024
18 Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair (sold out)
20 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheater
22 Omaha, NE,Steelhouse Omaha
23 Kansas City, MO, Grinders KC (sold out)
25 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed (sold out)
26 Madison, WI, The Sylvee (sold out)
28 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)
29 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)
31 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater
JUNE 2024
01 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall Lawn
02 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
04 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!
05 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
07 New Haven, CT, Westville Music Bowl
08 Lafayette, NY, Beak and Skiff
10 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (sold out)
12 Philadelphia, PA, The Met (sold out)
14 Washington, DC, The Anthem (sold out)
15 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage (sold out)
Bleachers unveil star-studded video for ‘Alma Mater’
It features appearances from Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and more.
7th December 2023, 5:02pm
Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl’
It's the first hint of what to expect from a forthcoming album, and features on the latest Sex Education soundtrack too.
21st September 2023, 11:47am
Matty Healy addresses recent backlash at The 1975’s long-awaited Finsbury Park headline set
Within an undeniable set of bangers, it was a notably tense moment that encapsulates the current mood around the band.
3rd July 2023, 5:54pm
A new Bleachers album is coming “this year”
Jack Antonoff revealed the news on Twitter at the start of the year.
3rd January 2022, 10:33am
