Bleachers reveal latest album cut ‘Tiny Moves

‘Tiny Moves’ also arrives accompanied by a La La Land-esque video, which sees co-director and choreographer Margaret Qualley (who’s also Jack Antonoff’s wife) dance in front of an expansive cityscape backdrop. Watch it below:

Ahead of the arrival of their self-titled fourth LP, Bleachers are back to share another pre-release single in the form of the life-affirming ‘Tiny Moves’. The new track joins ‘Modern Girl’ and ‘Alma Mater’ as the latest to be lifted from the album, which comes out on 8th March via Dirty Hit.

To mark their upcoming release, Bleachers will also be hitting the road this Spring for a series of UK and US tour dates. Find out more about where they’ll be stopping off here:

MARCH 2024

19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)

20 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)

22 Manchester, O2 Ritz (sold out)

23 Birmingham, O2 Institute (sold out)

25 Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers (sold out)

MAY 2024

18 Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair (sold out)

20 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheater

22 Omaha, NE,Steelhouse Omaha

23 Kansas City, MO, Grinders KC (sold out)

25 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed (sold out)

26 Madison, WI, The Sylvee (sold out)

28 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)

29 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)

31 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater

JUNE 2024

01 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall Lawn

02 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom

04 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!

05 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

07 New Haven, CT, Westville Music Bowl

08 Lafayette, NY, Beak and Skiff

10 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (sold out)

12 Philadelphia, PA, The Met (sold out)

14 Washington, DC, The Anthem (sold out)

15 Asbury Park, NJ, Stone Pony Summer Stage (sold out)