Bleachers share latest album preview ‘Me Before You’

Ahead of the release of their imminent fourth album ‘Bleachers’ (due out on 8th March via Dirty Hit) Jack Antonoff and co. have unveiled the latest track to be lifted from the record, ‘Me Before You’.

It follows previous singles ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Alma Mater’, and ‘Tiny Moves’, and also arrives after Antonoff recently scooped the award for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at this year’s Grammys (for the third year in a row, no less).

You can check out the video for ‘Me Before You’ and find out where Bleachers are stopping off on their From The Studio To The Stage tour below.