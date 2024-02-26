News
Bleachers share latest album preview ‘Me Before You’
Their forthcoming self-titled LP arrives next week.
Ahead of the release of their imminent fourth album ‘Bleachers’ (due out on 8th March via Dirty Hit) Jack Antonoff and co. have unveiled the latest track to be lifted from the record, ‘Me Before You’.
It follows previous singles ‘Modern Girl’, ‘Alma Mater’, and ‘Tiny Moves’, and also arrives after Antonoff recently scooped the award for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) at this year’s Grammys (for the third year in a row, no less).
You can check out the video for ‘Me Before You’ and find out where Bleachers are stopping off on their From The Studio To The Stage tour below.
MARCH 2024
19 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)
20 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town (sold out)
22 Manchester, O2 Ritz (sold out)
23 Birmingham, O2 Institute (sold out)
25 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom (sold out)
27 Kingston, Pryzm (early show - sold out)
27 Kingston, Pryzm (sold out)
APRIL 2024
13 Indio, CA, Coachella Music & Arts Festival
20 Indio, CA, Coachella Music & Arts Festival
MAY 2024
18 Salt Lake City, UT, The Great Saltair (sold out)
20 Morrison, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheater
22 Omaha, NE, Steelhouse Omaha
23 Kansas City, MO, Grinders KC (sold out)
25 Chicago, IL, The Salt Shed (sold out)
26 Madison, WI, The Sylvee (sold out)
28 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)
29 Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium (sold out)
31 Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater
JUNE 2024
01 Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall Lawn
02 Dallas, TX, South Side Ballroom
04 Columbus, OH, KEMBA Live!
05 Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
07 New Haven, CT, Westville Music Bowl
08 Lafayette, NY, Beak and Skiff
10 Boston, MA, MGM Music Hall at Fenway (sold out)
12 Philadelphia, PA, The Met (sold out)
14 Washington, DC, The Anthem (sold out)
15 Asbury Park, NJ, Shadow Of The City Festival (sold out)
AUGUST 2024
24 Reading, Reading Festival
25 Leeds, Leeds Festival
Read More
The 1975 share new single ‘Now Is The Hour’
It's lifted from the soundtrack to the forthcoming series The New Look, which has been curated and produced by Jack Antonoff.
7th February 2024, 8:09am
Bleachers reveal latest album cut ‘Tiny Moves’
It comes accompanied by a video co-directed by and featuring Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's wife.
18th January 2024, 2:12pm
Bleachers unveil star-studded video for ‘Alma Mater’
It features appearances from Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and more.
7th December 2023, 5:02pm
Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl’
It's the first hint of what to expect from a forthcoming album, and features on the latest Sex Education soundtrack too.
21st September 2023, 11:47am
