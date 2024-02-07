News

The 1975 share new single ‘Now Is The Hour

It’s lifted from the soundtrack to the forthcoming series The New Look, which has been curated and produced by Jack Antonoff.

Photo: Samuel Bradley

7th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

The 1975 have today released ‘Now Is The Hour’, an intimate new track taken from Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack to ‘The New Look’ - a tv series set to debut on AppleTV+ on 14th February.

Alongside Matty Healy and co., the Bleachers frontman has collaborated with the likes of Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, beabadoobee, Nick Cave and more to produce a series of covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs. The 1975’s pick, ‘Now Is The Hour’, originated in New Zealand as a Maori farewell song before being covered by Gracie Fields and Bing Crosby in the 1940s, which made it a popular choice to play in send off to soldiers departing to fight in the Second World War.

Set around World War II itself, The New Look will follow fashion designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel as they live in war-torn Paris and launch their fashion houses. The release of its soundtrack will just precede the arrival of Bleachers’ self-titled fourth studio album (due on 8th March), while ‘Now Is The Hour’ marks The 1975’s first new release since 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.

Listen to ‘Now Is The Hour’ and check out the soundtrack in full below.

The New Look official soundtrack tracklist:
1. White Cliffs Of Dover (Florence + The Machine)
2. Now Is The Hour (The 1975)
3. Blue Skies (Lana Del Rey)
4. What A Difference A Day Makes (Perfume Genius)
5. La Vie En Rose (Nick Cave)
6. It’s Only A Paper Moon (beabadoobee)
7. I Wished On The Moon (Joy Oladokun)
8. You Always Hurt The One You Love (Bartees Strange)
9. I Cover The Waterfront (Sam Dew)
10. Almost Like Being In Love (Bleachers)

