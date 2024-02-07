News
The 1975 share new single ‘Now Is The Hour’
It’s lifted from the soundtrack to the forthcoming series The New Look, which has been curated and produced by Jack Antonoff.
The 1975 have today released ‘Now Is The Hour’, an intimate new track taken from Jack Antonoff’s soundtrack to ‘The New Look’ - a tv series set to debut on AppleTV+ on 14th February.
Alongside Matty Healy and co., the Bleachers frontman has collaborated with the likes of Florence + The Machine, Lana Del Rey, beabadoobee, Nick Cave and more to produce a series of covers of popular early to mid-twentieth century songs. The 1975’s pick, ‘Now Is The Hour’, originated in New Zealand as a Maori farewell song before being covered by Gracie Fields and Bing Crosby in the 1940s, which made it a popular choice to play in send off to soldiers departing to fight in the Second World War.
Set around World War II itself, The New Look will follow fashion designers Christian Dior and Coco Chanel as they live in war-torn Paris and launch their fashion houses. The release of its soundtrack will just precede the arrival of Bleachers’ self-titled fourth studio album (due on 8th March), while ‘Now Is The Hour’ marks The 1975’s first new release since 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’.
Listen to ‘Now Is The Hour’ and check out the soundtrack in full below.
The New Look official soundtrack tracklist:
1. White Cliffs Of Dover (Florence + The Machine)
2. Now Is The Hour (The 1975)
3. Blue Skies (Lana Del Rey)
4. What A Difference A Day Makes (Perfume Genius)
5. La Vie En Rose (Nick Cave)
6. It’s Only A Paper Moon (beabadoobee)
7. I Wished On The Moon (Joy Oladokun)
8. You Always Hurt The One You Love (Bartees Strange)
9. I Cover The Waterfront (Sam Dew)
10. Almost Like Being In Love (Bleachers)
Bleachers reveal latest album cut ‘Tiny Moves’
It comes accompanied by a video co-directed by and featuring Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff's wife.
18th January 2024, 2:12pm
Bleachers unveil star-studded video for ‘Alma Mater’
It features appearances from Lana Del Rey, Clairo, and more.
7th December 2023, 5:02pm
Bleachers return with new single ‘Modern Girl’
It's the first hint of what to expect from a forthcoming album, and features on the latest Sex Education soundtrack too.
21st September 2023, 11:47am
The 1975 announce details of UK and EU ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour
Tickets will be available via exclusive fan presale and general sale next week.
31st August 2023, 12:32pm
