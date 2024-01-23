Bring Me The Horizon, The O2, London: Truly at the peak of their powers.

What’s more, even against such a colossal backdrop, there are still moments that cut through the slickness of the show with the kind of irreverent chaos they first built their name on: midway through their rendition of ‘Obey’, Yungblud bounds on-stage only to be warned by Oli Sykes to avoid stepping near the pyro so he doesn’t “burn those lovely eyebrows.” They readily stop the set before ‘Die4u’ to ensure someone’s safe exit from the crowd after an injury; when Oli himself climbs down to the barrier during the goose-pimply ‘Drown’ he throws himself into the arms of fans with a genuine sense of abandon. Even their nod to their still-unreleased new album ‘Post Human: NeX GEn’ - complete with song snippets and crowd participation - works seamlessly, with Oli referencing “internal issues” (presumably connected to last month’s departure of Jordan Fish) to justify its delay with a wink.

An intense but fulfilling ride through their life as a band so far, it almost feels apt that the show’s encore opens with a video montage of their 20 year career; a reality that few - perhaps band included - thought possible when they first emerged as scrappy deathcore-loving teens in 2004. But, as confetti rains down on the crowd during their explosive final track ‘Throne’ and their show comes to a triumphant close, the impact they’ve made on modern rock music is impossible to ignore. Bring Me The Horizon are truly at the peak of their powers.