Bring Me The Horizon share latest single ‘Kool-Aid’

The band’s newest offering follows the recent departure of keyboardist Jordan Fish, and lands ahead of their upcoming UK tour.

5th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Bring Me The Horizon have kicked off 2024 by sharing their huge new single, ‘Kool-Aid’.

The track - which harks back to the ferocious breakdowns of some of their earlier records - follows on from last year’s singles ‘LosT’ and ‘AmEN!’, and gets taken from their forthcoming new album their new album, ‘POST HUMAN: NeX GEn’, which is now due for release later this year.

Their newest offering also comes after the recent departure of keyboardist Jordan Fish, who parted ways with the band back in December. Speaking of his departure on their social media channels, the band said: “We want to inform our fans that Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile, we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January.”

‘Kool-Aid’ lands ahead of Bring Me The Horizon’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour, which kicks off next week in Cardiff. Check out the band’s new single below, and remind yourself of their sold out tour underneath the player.

Play Video

JANUARY 2024
09 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
10 Bournemouth, BIC
12 Birmingham, Utilita Arena
13 Manchester, AO Arena
14 Glasgow, OVO Arena
16 Newcastle, Utilita Arena
17 Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
19 Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena
20 London, O2 Arena
21 London, O2 Arena
23 Dublin, 3 Arena

Get tickets to watch Bring Me the Horizon live now.

Bring Me the Horizon Tickets

Utilita Arena, Cardiff

Bournemouth Int’nl Centre, Bournemouth

Utilita Arena, Birmingham

AO Arena, Manchester

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

The O2 Arena, London

The O2 Arena, London

