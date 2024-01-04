Festivals

SOFT PLAY, The Prodigy, Bombay Bicycle Club and more to play Rock For People 2024

They join the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne on the Czech festival’s lineup.

Photo: Dan Landsburgh

4th January 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Rock For People - Czechia’s underground celebration of alternative music - is back for 2024, taking place from 12th - 15th June at Park 360 in Hradec Králové. The festival have today announced a slew of new names for this summer’s lineup, including power-punk duo SOFT PLAY, indie favourites Bombay Bicycle Club, and electronic icons The Prodigy (who are set to be one of three huge headliners).

Also joining The Prodigy at the top of the bill are Yungblud and The Offspring, while elsewhere rock titans Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, and Enter Shikari are set to perform. You can check out the full range of artists announced so far on the poster below, and grab tickets for this year’s festival via their website.

