Festivals
SOFT PLAY, The Prodigy, Bombay Bicycle Club and more to play Rock For People 2024
They join the likes of Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne on the Czech festival’s lineup.
Rock For People - Czechia’s underground celebration of alternative music - is back for 2024, taking place from 12th - 15th June at Park 360 in Hradec Králové. The festival have today announced a slew of new names for this summer’s lineup, including power-punk duo SOFT PLAY, indie favourites Bombay Bicycle Club, and electronic icons The Prodigy (who are set to be one of three huge headliners).
Also joining The Prodigy at the top of the bill are Yungblud and The Offspring, while elsewhere rock titans Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Sum 41, and Enter Shikari are set to perform. You can check out the full range of artists announced so far on the poster below, and grab tickets for this year’s festival via their website.
Records, etc at
Avril Lavigne - Avril Lavigne (Vinyl LP - black)
Avril Lavigne - Let Go (Vinyl LP - black)
Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day (Cd)
Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day (Vinyl LP - black)
Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day (Vinyl LP - pink)
Bombay Bicycle Club - Different Kind of Fix (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware and more to play Mad Cool 2024
The festival is set to take place in Madrid's capital city next July.
11th December 2023, 2:49pm
Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup
The Transylvanian festival will be celebrating its 10th birthday next summer.
6th December 2023, 11:19am
Bilbao BBK Live reveal 2024 lineup, including Jungle, Massive Attack, Ezra Collective and more
The Spanish festival is set to take place from 11th-13th July next summer.
1st December 2023, 2:25pm
The Last Dinner Party, Royal Blood and Michael Kiwanuka among new additions to Rock Werchter 2024 bill
The Belgian festival has today added 11 more names to its lineup…
28th November 2023, 4:50pm
Popular right now
5 Stars