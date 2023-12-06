Electric Castle unveils Queens of the Stone Age, Massive Attack and Bring Me The Horizon for 2024 lineup

Spread across 10 stages nestled in the grounds of a Transylvanian castle - Banffy Castle, Romania, to be exact - Electric Castle is perhaps one of the most unique festival experiences Europe has to offer. 2024 will see the event mark its 10th birthday from 17th - 21st July next summer, with newly-announced headliners Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age, and Bring Me The Horizon set to make sure the celebrations go off in style.

Also joining the lineup are groove connoisseurs Khruangbin, Notts punks Sleaford Mods, rising star Priya Ragu, DIY digital cover star Genesis Owusu, and many more. Tickets for Electric Castle 2024 are on sale now via the festival’s website, and you can check out the full first wave of artists below.