Florence + The Machine, Foals and Amyl & the Sniffers swing big at the second year of Málaga’s Cala Mijas

Though the Spanish festival scene is one of Europe’s most fertile, there seems to be an unspoken understanding of how the country’s various summer weekenders work together. If Primavera is essentially Hackney on Sea, and Benicassim aims squarely at the post-A Levels teenage getaway crowd, relative newcomer Cala Mijas - set in the Málagan village on the Costa Del Sol - has already staked its claim in two years as Spain’s answer to All Points East: a relatively compact affair whose credible programming aims heavier and higher than its size might suggest.

Split primarily between three main stages, with a forest dance area pulsing in the corner for the ‘heads, you can whip from one end of the site to the other in under five minutes but catch Glastonbury headliner-level artists while you’re at it. Chuck in a glimmering beach (complete with afternoon local band stage) that’s a short walk away, and there’s already a lot to love.



As with most festivals on the continent, the action starts late and ends much, much later, which means that by the time Foals take to the stage on the first night, the synthy pulse of recent single ‘2am’ has taken on an added significance. Couple that with the epic undulations of ‘Spanish Sahara’ that beam out across the dusty Málagan scrubland, and ‘Mountain At My Gate’ which is delivered against a backdrop of actual mountains, and it’s like Yannis Philippakis and co have somehow magicked this exact environment into existence for their own pleasures. Thankfully for the good folk of Mijas, this trick doesn’t extend to a blistering final third of the set, where a thunderous run of ‘Black Bull’, ‘Inhaler’ and ‘What Went Down’ could equate to some sort of primal uprising - but it’s a neat trick all the same.



Earlier in the evening, punk OG Siouxsie still cuts an effortlessly unfuckwithable silhouette, several decades on from her late-’70s heyday. Booming through the Banshees’ skulking ‘Happy House’ and deceptively upbeat crossover hit ‘Hong Kong Garden’, she sets the tone for a weekend categorised by true performers. Whether it’s Baxter Dury, who cavorts his way around the Victoria Stage, gradually stripping down to a white vest, howling and posing throughout the likes of ‘I’m Not Your Dog’ and new album standout ‘Celebrate Me’, or IDLES, who have honed their stagecraft to an inimitable mix of unhinged ferocity and playful camp, everyone here knows exactly how to put on a show.

