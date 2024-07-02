Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

We’re well and truly in the swing of festival season now, and the countdown to Madrid’s annual party, Mad Cool Festival, is on.

This year will see huge headline sets from Dua Lipa - who’ll be fresh from her triumphant performance at Glastonbury - Pearl Jam, Mäneskin, and The Killers, while crowds will also be able to catch buzzy new names like bar italia, Crawlers, and Picture Parlour over the festival’s four days.

Set to take place from 10th-13th July in the Spanish capital’s Villaverde, Mad Cool have today unveiled details of all the acts’ set times, so you can get planning and figure out how to avoid those pesky clashes before it all kicks off next week.

Find out more via the festival’s website, and check out the Mad Cool 2024 schedule below.