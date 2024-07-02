Festivals

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times 

The Spanish musical fiesta is set to take place next week.

Photo: Anna Barclay

2nd July 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Mad Cool, News, Festivals

We’re well and truly in the swing of festival season now, and the countdown to Madrid’s annual party, Mad Cool Festival, is on. 

This year will see huge headline sets from Dua Lipa - who’ll be fresh from her triumphant performance at Glastonbury - Pearl Jam, Mäneskin, and The Killers, while crowds will also be able to catch buzzy new names like bar italia, Crawlers, and Picture Parlour over the festival’s four days.

Set to take place from 10th-13th July in the Spanish capital’s Villaverde, Mad Cool have today unveiled details of all the acts’ set times, so you can get planning and figure out how to avoid those pesky clashes before it all kicks off next week. 

Find out more via the festival’s website, and check out the Mad Cool 2024 schedule below.

Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times Mad Cool Festival announces 2024 set times

Tags: Mad Cool, News, Festivals

Latest News

Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better

Sleater-Kinneys Carrie Brownstein concludes series two of Before They Knew Better

Jessie Ware and Romy team up on new collab track ‘Lift You Up’

Jessie Ware and Romy team up on new collab track Lift You Up’

Honeyglaze unveil second album preview ‘Cold Caller’

Honeyglaze unveil second album preview Cold Caller’

beabadoobee shares video for new single ‘Ever Seen’

beabadoobee shares video for new single Ever Seen’

Dua Lipa announces Summer 2025 Wembley Stadium show

Dua Lipa announces Summer 2025 Wembley Stadium show

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Love Festivals?

Subscribe here to receive regular updates from DIY on all things festivals.

Popular right now

2024 Festival Guide

Here comes the summer...

2024 Festival Guide

Featuring SOFT PLAY, Corinne Bailey Rae, 86TVs, English Teacher and more!

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY