All the action from Friday at Glastonbury 2024 

It’s finally here! The first full day of programming at Glastonbury 2024 is about to begin, and we’re going to be bringing you all of the highlights from across the festival’s huge site.

With campers now firmly settled in, and a series of ace artists having already taken to stages yesterday, spirits are high ahead of what’s set to be a huge Friday. While Dua Lipa is graduating to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage for the first time this evening (revisit our feature on her rise so far here), there’ll also be sets from the likes of IDLES, Fontaines DC, Arlo Parks and many, many more across the day - and we’ll be there for all of it.

So without further ado, let’s dive right in…