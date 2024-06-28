Live Review
All the action from Friday at Glastonbury 2024
28th June 2024
We’re bringing you all of the highlights from Worthy Farm’s first day proper.
It’s finally here! The first full day of programming at Glastonbury 2024 is about to begin, and we’re going to be bringing you all of the highlights from across the festival’s huge site.
With campers now firmly settled in, and a series of ace artists having already taken to stages yesterday, spirits are high ahead of what’s set to be a huge Friday. While Dua Lipa is graduating to headline the iconic Pyramid Stage for the first time this evening (revisit our feature on her rise so far here), there’ll also be sets from the likes of IDLES, Fontaines DC, Arlo Parks and many, many more across the day - and we’ll be there for all of it.
So without further ado, let’s dive right in…
6.30pm: Damon Albarn joins Bombay Bicycle Club for rendition of ‘Tender’
In terms of surprise guests, you don’t get much better than a former Pyramid headliner serving up one of their biggest hits. Bringing on Damon Albarn for collab track ‘Heaven’ was already a glorious early evening coup from Bombay Bicycle Club during their Other Stage set; that he treated the crowd to a bit of ‘Tender’ following a pro-Palestine, pro-voting speech was a fully fledged Glastonbury Moment.
5pm: Confidence Man bring their deadpan party bangers to the Other Stage
If you engineered a machine to pump out the perfect festival band, you still probably wouldn’t get close to the level of vibes that Confidence Man bring to an absolutely heaving Other Stage. Absolutely ridiculous in the best possible way, their balance of party bangers and deadpan, silly choreo is like a one-band mash up of everything an afternoon crowd entering into drunken giddy evening territory need. Complete with matching outfits (exaggerated Madonna cone bra included), a DJ wearing essentially an enormous face-covering lampshade, and able to hit the exact sweet spot of irony, they’re an easy early contender for set-of-the-weekend. They do the robot, they douse themselves in water, they’re hot and stupid and brilliant. As ‘Cool’ states: “It’s the party of the year.”
4.30pm: Noname brings out the sunshine at West Holts
It’s not surprising that West Holts is so busy this afternoon: a double bill of Chicago rapper Noname and UK pop royalty Sugababes is enough to entice the best of us in that direction. It’s the former’s set that we manage to squeeze in for though (the field is officially declared at capacity right before the ‘babes take to the stage), and her rare UK appearance doubles as a glorious - if somewhat understated - run-through of her back catalogue, that sees her somewhat taken aback at the crowd’s size. Cuts from her recent album ‘Sundial’ even manage to finally coax the sun out from behind the clouds, so it’s a win on all fronts.
3.15pm: SEVENTEEN make history as first K-pop band to play Glastonbury
Making history as the first K-pop band to grace Worthy Farm, SEVENTEEN’s crowd may be small but it’s dedicated. In the middle are a hardcore throng who relish the booking; on the edge a lot of curious bystanders. Though it marks a new choice for the festival, the group have a show worthy of the Pyramid - if a big festival set can be measured by the visual smorgasbord it presents, then they’re a 13-piece, highly-choreographed unit with a show that never bores. It’s tightly managed and practiced like a pop show but there’s a looseness and riffy edge that’s perhaps surprising to the uninitiated. If N-Sync tripled in number and upped the wholesome factor, you’d get somewhere close. To illustrate the point, one track finds the crowd bouncing to chants of “very nice”. Props, also, to the woman fist pumping with a carton of oat milk - a fitting analogy.
2.45pm: Remi Wolf takes to Woodsies
Having spent the spring supporting Olivia Rodrigo, Remi Wolf finds her true people on the Woodsies stage: people who’ll give ‘Toro’’s saucy climax (in all versions of the word) the uproarious cheer it deserves. A true performer in every sense, she serves up a cover of ‘Valerie’ and spends its musical break twirling joyously like a kid that’s had too many e-numbers; at other points, the tone gets far more PG-13, Wolf fully leaning into the cheekiness of her lyrics and dropping in a chorus of Shaggy’s ‘It Wasnt Me’ for good measure. She’s part liberated child energy, part overtly horny adult woman. Blessed with truly world class vocal range, it’s all dished up in an effervescent package that deserves to be on the Pyramid before too long.
2.15pm: Olivia Dean’s dreams come true with Pyramid slot
While Glastonbury’s Pyramid is, of course, renowned for the outstretched crowd that gathers for its headliners and secret sets, it’s equally an undeniably special place for its performers. Much like RAYE’s performance last year, Olivia Dean’s set today may be early in the day, but it’s clear to see just how much it all means to the singer. “I’ve been dreaming about playing on this stage since I was 8 years old so this is a really big moment for me,” she grins, in the midst of airing cuts from her 2023 debut ‘Messy’ to gorgeous effect. Whether through the more slow-paced love song that is ‘UFO’ or in her infectiously upbeat moments like ‘Ladies Room’ or ‘Dive’, she’s a performer that oozes charisma and confidence, but still bears an excitable streak. It’s ‘Carmen’, however, that stands out most today; with a photo of her grandmother stitched in the middle of the heart-shaped bodice she’s wearing, she dedicates the track to the woman herself, and others from the Windrush generation. It’s an emotional conclusion to a stunning outing from the Londoner.
12.30pm: Lynks gets the party started at the Park Stage
“Welcome to drag brunch! Why are you all awake?!” hollers Lynks, in a perfectly cheeky introduction to Glasto’s first day proper. Taking to the Park Stage after the fitness antics of Joe Wicks, the bemasked icon offers up a very different kind of HIIT workout, swapping lunges and squats for outrageous outfits and perfectly coordinated dance routines with their dance group Lynks Shower Gel. Predictably in-your-face and on the nose, their set is a glorious way to start the day, with tracks from their debut ‘ABOMINATION’ packing in even more sass on stage. Older cut ‘How to Make a Béchamel Sauce in 10 Steps (With Pictures)’ provides a saucy highlight (in both ways), before a particularly high octane rendition of ‘Str8 Acting’ closes their set with the kind of giddy dance party that’s got no right taking place this early doors.
