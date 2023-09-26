The 12 best new artists of Reeperbahn 2023, ft English Teacher, Deadletter, Penelope Scott and more.

These days, festival season is basically a year-long pursuit. Just as the summer fields bow out, so the new band tipping events begin. Reeperbahn - Hamburg’s annual multi-venue showcase, located along the city’s sauciest strip - always acts as autumn’s inaugural soiree and, contrary to popular lore, makes a strong claim to pushing the best out first.



From punk basements to fancy theatres to wartime bunkers, for four days everything is a venue, and in 2023 a whole host of exciting talent, old and new, came along for the ride. Here’s your handy round-up of the best of them.



English Teacher

Slap bang in the middle of DIY’s own line-up at Molotow Club, English Teacher are unrecognisable from the band who first graced our Bank Holiday All-Dayer only two years ago. Vocalist Lily Fontaine’s resplendent afro feels like a visual metaphor for the singer’s growth herself; these days, she’s a frontperson to behold, dead-eyeing the crowd at points, leaning into big, dynamic vocals at others, and confidently taking up all the space she needs. Forthcoming new track ‘Nearly Daffodils’ veers from mathy beginnings into a double-mic climax, while finale ‘We Hate Everyone’ feels like a classic, crescendoing album closer-in-waiting. Shout out also to guitarist Lewis Whiting, whose Radiohead-ish fretwork is a weekend highlight.



Deadletter

Crammed into a teeny upstairs bar, the gold glitter curtain and red lighting that covers the stage might be a perfect fit for Deadletter’s icy glam-punk but the London band could easily have packed out a room thrice the size. Their maths might not be up to scratch (“All we ask is you sing three words, 12 times - that’s 24 words. Oh wait…”), but what they lack in numeracy they more than make up for in the sort of jerking indie-noir that has echoes of debut album Horrors.



Penelope Scott

One woman dressed in quasi-medieval garb, with a laptop and a mic really has no business being as completely winning as Oregon’s Penelope Scott. There’s a purposeful shonkiness to the lo-fi pop tunes that she sings that sits somewhere in the venn diagram between hyperpop bleeps and distinctly indie sensibilities, but everything comes cut through with wit and charm to spare. Even amidst a truly diverse four days of music, Scott stands out.



HotWax

Over the past nine months, Hastings three-piece HotWax have gone from relative unknowns to an omnipresent fixture on the live circuit and, on Saturday night, it shows. A unified frontline, vocalist/ guitarist Tallulah Sim-Savage and bassist Lola Sam rip through the raw rock’n’roll kicks of recent singles ‘Drop’ and ‘Treasure’ with an unwavering confidence. Theirs is a headbanging, hair-dyed slice of the genre in its purest form; delivered by a trio of 18-year-old mates, it’s as rousingly uncynical as it comes.

