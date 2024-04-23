News
DEADLETTER confirm details of debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’
The six piece have also shared the LP’s lead single ‘Mere Mortals’.
Having quickly established themselves as a staple of the UK live circuit and whetted people’s musical appetites with 2022 EP ‘Heat!’, DEADLETTER have now announced that their debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’ will be released on 13th September via SO Recordings.
By way of introduction to the LP, the band have shared a new track - and lead single - entitled ‘Mere Mortal’, which was written after a friend took their own life. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist Zac Lawrence has said that “its intention is not to convey the sentiment of subjective grief, but to act as an undoubtedly relatable tale of loss and longing for all those who themselves have been faced with and have had to navigate the confusing, painful landscape that bereavement leaves one confronted by.”
You can watch the video for ‘Mere Mortal’ here:
To mark their album announcement, DEADLETTER have also shared a slew of new live dates set to take them around the UK and Europe this Autumn, concluding in a turn at London’s Electric Brixton. Tickets for all shows will go on general sale from 10:00am this Friday, 26th April - check out where they’re stopping off below.
OCTOBER 2024
11 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix,
12 Paris, La Maroquinerie
14 Cognac, Les Abbatoirs
16 Madrid, Cafe Berlin
17 Barcelona, Razz 3
19 Bologna, Covo
20 Milan, Arci Belleza
22 Zurich, Exil
23 Munich, Strom
24 Vienna, Arena
25 Prague, Bike Jesus
26 Berlin, Frannz
28 Hamburg, Molotow
29 Cologne, Gebaude 9
30 Antwerp, Trix
31 Massy, Les Primeurs de Massy
NOVEMBER 2024
02 Nijmegen, Doornroosje,
03 Rotterdam, Rotown
04 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
06 Bristol, Thekla
07 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
08 Manchester, Band on the Wall
09 Leeds, Stylus LUU
10 Glasgow, St Lukes
12 Newcastle, The Cluny
13 Sheffield, Crookes Social Club
14 Brighton, Chalk
16 London, Electric Brixton
Read More
Queens Of The Stone Age, James Blake, Arlo Parks and more to play Pohoda 2024
Slovakia's biggest festival is returning this July.
10th January 2024, 11:17am
Beam Me Up Festival adds Home Counties, Shelf Lives, Sobscene and more to 2024 lineup
The new music festival will run over two days in Oxford and Lincoln early next year.
1st December 2023, 4:13pm
The 12 best new artists of Reeperbahn 2023, ft English Teacher, Deadletter, Penelope Scott and more
It was another vintage year for the multi-venue Hamburg soiree.
26th September 2023, 3:00pm
Heavy rain doesn’t dampen spirits at an indie-heavy Y Not 2023
It's a weekend packed with indie anthems past, present and future.
2nd August 2023, 4:50pm
With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.