DEADLETTER confirm details of debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’

Having quickly established themselves as a staple of the UK live circuit and whetted people’s musical appetites with 2022 EP ‘Heat!’, DEADLETTER have now announced that their debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’ will be released on 13th September via SO Recordings.

By way of introduction to the LP, the band have shared a new track - and lead single - entitled ‘Mere Mortal’, which was written after a friend took their own life. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist Zac Lawrence has said that “its intention is not to convey the sentiment of subjective grief, but to act as an undoubtedly relatable tale of loss and longing for all those who themselves have been faced with and have had to navigate the confusing, painful landscape that bereavement leaves one confronted by.”

You can watch the video for ‘Mere Mortal’ here: