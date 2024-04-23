News

DEADLETTER confirm details of debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’

The six piece have also shared the LP’s lead single ‘Mere Mortals’.

Photo: Daniel Delikatnyi

23rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Having quickly established themselves as a staple of the UK live circuit and whetted people’s musical appetites with 2022 EP ‘Heat!’, DEADLETTER have now announced that their debut album ‘Hysterical Strength’ will be released on 13th September via SO Recordings.

By way of introduction to the LP, the band have shared a new track - and lead single - entitled ‘Mere Mortal’, which was written after a friend took their own life. Speaking about the song, lead vocalist Zac Lawrence has said that “its intention is not to convey the sentiment of subjective grief, but to act as an undoubtedly relatable tale of loss and longing for all those who themselves have been faced with and have had to navigate the confusing, painful landscape that bereavement leaves one confronted by.”

You can watch the video for ‘Mere Mortal’ here:

Play Video

To mark their album announcement, DEADLETTER have also shared a slew of new live dates set to take them around the UK and Europe this Autumn, concluding in a turn at London’s Electric Brixton. Tickets for all shows will go on general sale from 10:00am this Friday, 26th April - check out where they’re stopping off below.

OCTOBER 2024
11 Tourcoing, Le Grand Mix,
12 Paris, La Maroquinerie
14 Cognac, Les Abbatoirs
16 Madrid, Cafe Berlin
17 Barcelona, Razz 3
19 Bologna, Covo
20 Milan, Arci Belleza
22 Zurich, Exil
23 Munich, Strom
24 Vienna, Arena
25 Prague, Bike Jesus
26 Berlin, Frannz
28 Hamburg, Molotow
29 Cologne, Gebaude 9
30 Antwerp, Trix
31 Massy, Les Primeurs de Massy

NOVEMBER 2024
02 Nijmegen, Doornroosje,
03 Rotterdam, Rotown
04 Amsterdam, Tolhuistuin
06 Bristol, Thekla
07 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
08 Manchester, Band on the Wall
09 Leeds, Stylus LUU
10 Glasgow, St Lukes
12 Newcastle, The Cluny
13 Sheffield, Crookes Social Club
14 Brighton, Chalk
16 London, Electric Brixton

Get tickets to watch DEADLETTER live now.

DEADLETTER Tickets

Coventry Central Library, Coventry

