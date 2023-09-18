Festivals

English Teacher, Geese & more to play the DIY Stage at Reeperbahn 2023

We’ll once again be taking over Hamburg’s iconic venue Molotow Club for an evening of ace new music.

Photo: Emma Swann

18th September 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

English Teacher, Geese, Reeperbahn Festival, News, Festivals

DIY will once again be jumping on a plane and heading to Hamburg this week, for another stellar edition of Reeperbahn Festival; what’s more, the cherry on top is that we’ll be returning to the iconic confines of Molotow Club for an extra special showcase.

Taking place on Wednesday 20th September, we’ll be playing host to four brilliant artists, including DIY Class of 2022 alumni English Teacher - read our recent catch up with the band here - and Brooklyn quintet Geese, alongside Irish folk band The Mary Wallopers and Michigander, who’ll be airing tracks from his newest EP ‘It Will Never Be The Same’.

Things will get under way from 7pm and the showcase will be open to all ticket and wristband holders on a first come, first served basis. Check out the full running order below.

The 2023 edition of Reeperbahn is also set to play host to the likes of The Last Dinner Party, Gretel Hänlyn, Fat Dog, Arlo Parks, Bob Vylan, Black Honey and HotWax, and will take place in venues across Hamburg from Wednesday 20th to Saturday 23rd September.

Find the full schedule for Reeperbahn over on their website now.

