Heavyweight headliners, phenomenally ambitious visuals and inclusive programming make The Town 2023’s most impressive new festival

If you were creating a town from scratch, how would you want it to be? Visually appealing and with plenty of attractions to draw people to its midst. As inclusive and utopian as possible. A place that represents the culture it’s nestled within, but that also throws out some USPs to mark it out from the rest.

If you were creating a town, then, you might well create something with the overall ethos of The Town. But unlike most neighbourhoods, São Paulo’s newest pop-up paradise is one that also boasts an ear-blasting communion with Foo Fighters, an in-house Broadway-style musical and, over two nights, more than 200,000 people getting down to ‘Uptown Funk’. Margate, eat your heart out.

Concocted by the team behind legendary Brazilian festival Rock in Rio, The Town holds a warped fairground mirror up to the city it calls home. The towering main stage is built to reflect the São Paulo skyline, but also features a zipwire for punters to go freewheeling across the front; there’s a full-scale Town Square replete with shops built into its side that hosts brass bands like a 1940s timewarp; over on the festival’s far side, tradition is entirely forsaken for a dance stage that looks like a luminous alien invasion, and happens to be situated next to a full size, working rollercoaster. It’s like if all the most mental bits of Glastonbury united - just with some added Heineken sponsorship.

Spread over two weekends, the headliners vary from the polished pop-rock of Maroon 5 to a raw return from Dave Grohl and co, whose last South American tour was cut short following the death of Taylor Hawkins last year when they were due to play São Paulo the next day. But as well as pulling the sort of artists that can easily sell out 100,000 tickets per day, the emphasis here is on entertainment in all its forms. There’s a wedding chapel manned by a fairly convincing Freddie Mercury lookalike that, we’re told, is genuinely legally binding, while if you’re wary of committing for quite so long, then you can instead pledge allegiance to the festival itself via a specially-commissioned theme song, that blasts out twice daily to the backdrop of a site-wide fireworks display.

