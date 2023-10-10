The black socks Lauren is sporting today read ‘Diva’: a souvenir from the afternoon she recently spent perusing the current V&A exhibition of superstars past and a word that her new era feels like it’s somewhat attempting to reclaim. On the same day, she had taken the first press shots of her solo career. She recalls it feeling like a surreal moment she wanted to bottle up and keep in her drawer forever; a celebration of glamour and divadom, a glimpse into her future on the eve of her creative rebirth.

There’s a distinct narrative about frontwomen who break away to pursue solo careers which never applies to men who do the same thing. “When female singers do something outside the band, it’s viewed quite differently,” she says. “Some people use Gwen Stefani as a verb. You wouldn’t say that about a male frontperson. Nobody’s saying Thom Yorke doing a side project takes away from Radiohead. I feel like so many of the interviews we’ve done so far, I’ve been like, ‘I’m not breaking up the band. Don’t be angry at me’.”

If fans were angry, you wouldn’t know it by looking at the sales; tickets for the US leg of this debut solo tour sold out in minutes, most of them purchased in blind faith. But anyone following CHVRCHES’ trajectory over the past decade knows they’ve always been a word-of-mouth band. They attracted an initial following on SoundCloud with their rich, immersive soundscapes, arranged by producers and multi-instrumentalists Martin Doherty and Iain Cook. Lauren’s crystalline vocals soared above the synths, defining CHVRCHES’ sound for a generation of music bloggers. By the time the band signed a record deal in 2013, they were already a live fixture, selling out shows locally and beyond. At the time, performing as a trio was an adjustment. Before the band, she played keys and drums in the post-rock outfit Blue Sky Archives; when she sang, there were always instruments to hide behind. In CHVRCHES, however, it was just her and the mic. “I hung onto that mic stand for dear fucking life,” she laughs, recalling the group’s first album, ‘The Bones of What You Believe’. A “type-A researcher” at heart (she holds degrees in law and journalism), Mayberry began to study how frontmen used their physicality and mannerisms, trying to contort herself into a masculine mould. “I was 23 when I met the guys and 24 when we started working [together],” she says. “In hindsight, when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s the end of my girlhood’. And then all my twenties were spent in a context where you’re the only woman in a structure that’s not designed for you.”

Mayberry has a complicated relationship with the word frontwoman. She never wanted to be the face of the band and, as the spotlight grew, she tried to shrink herself. She didn’t want to be the girl in the band who was pushed to the front to sell albums and increase ticket sales, so she wore less make up on stage, dressed in baggier clothing, did anything she could not to attract the ‘wrong’ kind of attention. But none of these moves stopped people from projecting it onto her regardless. “You’re either this sexualised coquette who clearly can’t be involved in any of the creative because you’re just there to get leered at, or you’re this aggressive bitch,” she says. “Neither of these personalities is true. They’re just stereotypes and archetypes of women.”

In 2013, Mayberry penned an essay for The Guardian: “Objectification, whatever its form, is not something anyone should have to ‘just deal with’,” she wrote. The explicit DMs and online sexual abuse didn’t stop; in fact, it got even more violent and cruel. She doesn’t regret speaking up, but she’s not sure she would make the same decision now. “When I look back, I’m like, for better or worse, it solidified an identity for the band in a way that I think was positive,” she explains. “Because everything up until that was more like, ‘Does she want to do an interview where she’d wear a pretty dress?’ But I think if I knew then what I know now in terms of what the after-effect would be, it would have been harder to make that decision.”

