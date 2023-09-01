News
Lauren Mayberry releases debut solo single, ‘Are You Awake?’
The new track lands ahead of her imminent solo tour.
Until this point, we’ve fondly known Lauren Mayberry as the vocalist of Scotland’s CHVRCHES. Now, she’s stepping directly into the spotlight with new single ‘Are You Awake?’ - her first material as a solo artist. A piano-led ballad that foregrounds her vulnerable vocals, it showcases a side to Lauren less seen in her previous work.
“‘Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with [co-writer] Tobias Jesso Jr.”, she has shared. “I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.
“For a long time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of CHVRCHES, but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view. I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises. I am really looking forward to this chapter and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”
Listen to ‘Are You Awake?’ below:
Next month, Lauren will also embark on her first ever solo tour, which sees her arrive in the UK for four dates in newly-upgraded venues. Grab tickets now, and check out the details of her UK shows here:
OCTOBER
05 Glasgow, SWG3
06 Birmingham, O2 Academy 2
08 Manchester, Academy 2
09 London, Koko
