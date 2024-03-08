News

Lauren Mayberry shares unapologetic new single ‘Change Shapes’

It’s the third solo track from the CHVRCHES vocalist and former DIY cover star.

Photo: Scarlett Casciello

8th March 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

DIY’s October 2023 cover star Lauren Mayberry is back with another solo single - the propulsive, powerful pop anthem ‘Change Shapes’.

Exploring how her gender means she has often had to alter herself to adhere to prescribed ideas of how a woman ‘should’ behave, the track sees Lauren tackle her experiences of being in the public eye when fronting CHVRCHES (who last year celebrated the tenth anniversary of their debut album, ‘The Bones Of What You Believe’).

“I feel like I perform to the general public but also play a character inside the internal experience, because there is so much negotiation involved in my existence there,” she has commented. “How do I keep people happy enough that they’ll let me do the creative work that I want to? I feel quite fake and hypocritical sometimes because so much of the narrative around the band is “feminist”, but my experience inside of it hasn’t been a lot of the time. I feel like I did all this work to make things function but when you DO adapt yourself in that way, it’s seen as manipulative, in order to get what you want.”

It’s the third track we’ve heard from her as a solo artist, following last year’s debut ballad ‘Are You Awake?’ and its follow up ‘Shame’.

You can grab a copy of our Lauren Mayberry-covering print mag here, and watch the lyric video for ‘Change Shapes’ below.

Play Video

Cover Feature

Lauren Mayberry on femininity, CHVRCHES, and her iconic new solo era

Lauren Mayberry: Eyes Wide Open

Stepping sideways after a decade fronting CHVRCHES, Lauren Mayberry is launching a solo era that lets all of her suppressed femininity, theatricality and rage fly free.

10th October 2023, 2:00pm

