Tracks: Paramore, Måneskin, Young Fathers and more

This week has also seen new releases from Shame, Daughter, Miley Cyrus and others.

If you thought 2023 was going to ease its way into life, dear readers, then think once more. The second week of a new year has seen some of the year’s early big hitters unleash brand new numbers, including another from Paramore’s feverishly anticipated ‘This Is Why’, Måneskin recruit another big-name rocker for their latest , November cover stars Young Fathers release another new track and much more besides. To keep your eyes and ears up to date with the best new music, have a gander at Essential New Tracks below. For words on the pick of the pops, read on.

Paramore - C’est Comme Ça

Off the back of previously-released tracks ‘This Is Why’ and ‘The News’, it’s clear that Paramore’s forthcoming new album is going to be their most bold sonic foray yet. With ‘C’est Comma Ça’ - a track lamenting how “getting better is boring”, but trying to give it a go anyway - they’re upping that ante even more. Darting between its quick-step, staccato chorus and the more languid speak-singing of its verses - undoubtedly inspired by the likes of Dry Cleaning et al - their newest offering is certainly different to their early discography, but its punky infectiousness is moreish. (Sarah Jamieson)

Måneskin ft. Tom Morello - Gossip

While ‘Gossip’ sees Måneskin recruit the services of another rock icon - its wonderfully OTT guitar solo the work of a certain Tom Morello - it’s actually in the song’s instant earworm of a chorus that true gold is to be found. Does it make sense? No, not at all. But it makes the same kind of Arctic Monkeys nods as viral smash ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’, possesses a joyfully meta-ironic hook (“You are not iconic / You are just like them all / Don’t act like you don’t know”) and demands to be danced to. (Emma Swann)

Young Fathers - Rice

Where last year’s standout single ‘I Saw’ rumbled along with spat-out lyrics and dripping disdain, ‘Rice’ - the latest cut from Young Fathers’ imminent new album ‘Heavy Heavy’ - finds the Scottish trio exploring completely opposite terrain. Warm, traditional rhythms and gospel-influenced vocals wrap around humble lyrics (“I need to catch more fish baby / I need to eat more rice”) and production that feels intentionally crackled and analogue. A band occupying a space all of their own, Young Fathers are masters of both ends of the spectrum. (Lisa Wright)

Features / Interviews Heavy Is The Heart: Young Fathers Young Fathers stand as one of the most creative, boundaryless bands of their generation. Now, with fourth LP ‘Heavy Heavy’, they’re channelling it into a record that puts human connection at the fore.

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Giving us our first taste of her forthcoming album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which is described as “a love letter to LA”, Miley Cyrus returned with new track ‘Flowers’ last week. Flipping the lyrics to Bruno Mars’ 2013 song ‘When I Was Your Man’, which was a song allegedly dedicated to Miley by her ex-husband, she has made a self-love anthem championing independence and courage. “I can buy myself flowers,” she sings on the chorus, before noting “I can love me better, baby”. Extra post-break-up points for releasing the track on her ex’s birthday too. You go, Miley. (Elly Watson)

Ben Gregory - Manifest

That ‘manifest*’, the second single from former Blaenavon vocalist Ben Gregory’s forthcoming new solo record is a quietly affecting number should come to no surprise to anyone who gave the Hampshire trio more than a passing glance over their two intricately-woven albums, but there’s also a steeliness to the number, underpinned by a smidgen of pop nous poking its way through - thanks, in part, perhaps to one Blaine Harrison being behind the production desk. (Bella Martin)

Sam Smith - Gimme

Continuing Sam Smith’s new era of, in their own words, “filth,” Koffee and Jessie Reyez-featuring new single ‘Gimme’ might not be quite as all-conquering an offering as last year’s superlative ‘Unholy’ but it more-than delivers on the thirst scale. Packed with lusty lyrics about “voyeurs” and centred around an insistent, repeated demand to “gimme what I want”, it’s a dancehall-indebted ode to getting the horn that, doubtless, will soundtrack many a sweaty holiday fumble come summertime. (Lisa Wright)

Shame - Six-Pack

The biting ‘Six-Pack’ is an inflated contemplation on self-obsessed individuals that seem to get everything they’ve ever wanted, handed to them on a golden platter. Preying on the tired and insipid desires of wanting the titular attribute in order to appear conventionally attractive and desirable, the fizzy wham-pedal guitars poke fun at the pointless sentiment, while Charlie Steen’s vocals simultaneously jab at the prospects of a room where “you’ve got Pamela Anderson reading you a bedtime story”. Witty, wry and forever prodding fun at the supposed archetypal existence. (Alisdair Grice)

Daughter - Be On Your Way

Returning to form is rarely without hiccups, but Daughter’s ‘Be Your Own Way’ sets the pace for their prodigious homecoming near perfectly. The track is delicately optimistic, with foundations in both psych-folk and dream-pop, acting as the cornerstone for their first studio album in seven years. Melancholy strings swell and travel solemnly throughout the track, with each pluck drenched in reverb, accompanied by the affecting storytelling of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli and Remi Aguilella. A deeply beautiful moment caught in song. (Alisdair Grice)

Vagabon - Carpenter

Back with her first new music since her 2019 self-titled album, Lætitia Tamko - aka Vagabon - has returned with dreamy new track ‘Carpenter’. Co-produced by Rostam, the captivating new track is described by Vagabon as “about that A-HA moment, when a lesson from the past finally clicks and you want to run and tell someone who bore witness to the old you, ’i finally get it now.’” Blending thumping beats with her soaring vocals, it’s an exciting first glimpse at her forthcoming third album. (Elly Watson)



Get your copy of the latest issue