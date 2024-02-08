“It’s quite a scary period,” nods guitarist Amy Woodall, in between sips of matcha. “Some days you’re like, ‘This is the best album in the world!’ and the next, you’re like, ‘Ohhhh my god, we’re literally gonna get dropped’.” “Some days you think it’s gonna take the world by storm,” vocalist Holly Minto chips in, before pulling a face of fear, “and then you’re like ‘Argh!’” “Girlhood is a spectrum,” bassist Liv May adds with a metaphorical wink.

For the band - completed by drummer Harry Breen - this next step has been a long time coming. Having formed back in 2018 after various connections were made during their school and college days, their life as a group began in the typical fashion, “fitting everything into Amy’s Corsa, travelling to any gig that would have us, where we’d lose all our fucking money,” Holly nods. It was during the pandemic, however, that things took a different turn, when their blistering breakout hit ‘Come Over (Again)’ would blaze a trail across TikTok (the track has had over 53 million Spotify streams to date), and propel them into a new space entirely.

What’s followed since has been a series of bucket list moments. In early 2022, the band signed to major label Polydor, before releasing their ‘Loud Without Noise’ mixtape later that year. They’ve since completed two sold-out headline tours of the UK, and embarked on both European and US tours to boot, as well as a series of huge support slots and festival appearances along the way. “I’d never even been on a long haul flight before,” Holly laughs. “The longest flight I’d done was half an hour to Dublin!”

But after such an intense year (in our December 2022 cover feature with the band, Amy described the period as “chaos, but good chaos!”), Crawlers decided to take a gamble in 2023. “We were like, ‘We can either go hardcore again this year, and beat what we already had, or take a step back, work on the album, work on new things’,” the singer nods, “and we kinda did that. We went, ‘Let’s put everything into this because there’s no point in half-arsing your first album’.”

