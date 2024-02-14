Crawlers - The Mess We Seem To Make

Anyone after evidence of Crawlers’ growth, from buzzy Merseyside newcomers pre-pandemic to genuine rock contenders as we hit 2024 can find it in ‘Come Over (Again)’. The version featured here on debut ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’ sits in direct constrast, sonically, to its 2019 outing on the quartet’s self-titled EP. It helps, of course, that the song itself was an impeccably-formed one to begin with, but where, before, its push-and-pull came largely in contrast to the ferociousness it sat alongside, its new iteration is expanded, the chorus transformed to a big hitter, vocalist Holly Minto pushing themselves further to convey every bit of emotion expressed in their lyrics.

And for all this is a sonically rich, musically accomplished record - and it truly is - it’s Holly’s enviably dextrous voice that can’t help but take centre stage. They can belt with the best of them: the rock stomp of ‘Hit It Again’ has it reaching a metallic roar, the chorus of the decidedly Weezer-indebted ‘What I Know Is What I Love’ has them belting out as if their life depended on it, ‘Better If I Just Pretend’ invokes ‘90s grunge ennui via their low-key delivery, while piano ballad and literal centrepiece ‘Golden Bridge’ flips the script entirely, with a turn that’s soft, subtle and jazzy; the wistfulness of Ellie Rowsell can be heard, the sadness of Billie Eilish’s whisper, even (dare we say it) the soar of Adele.

Through this, the snapshot of life Crawlers provide across the record is a vivid one, the heart-on-sleeve lyrics sometimes stark: “Am I just your pornography / A quick fix and some company” asks opener ‘Meaningless Sex’, a track which uses glitchy guitars and stop-start percussion alongisde Holly’s voice at full pelt to create a satisfying cresendo as the song fully kicks in. “I say I’m not addicted,” confesses ‘Hit It Again’, “‘Cause I only ask for one.” Closer ‘Nighttime Affair’ meanwhile, may offer no wholesome conclusion (“Everyone can see the way you look at me / When she’s not looking”) but there’s something so utterly pleasing about its use of ‘50s Hollywood style strings and classic pop chord changes to evoke romance - and sympathy. Crawlers’ buzz has been simmering for some time now. ‘The Mess We Seem To Make’ should see it fully explode.