Contrary to her sweet, shy personality, her approach to art is arresting and engaging. Today, she’s posing in a vintage Moschino jacket courtesy of her mother (who used to work in fashion). It’s a comical take on the dinner jacket, complete with golden cutlery brooches – a far cry from her usual military punk via Michael Jackson influences.

There’s an unmistakable theme of control throughout Orme’s work that separates her from her fellow post-punk peers. Recent EP title track ‘A Comforting Notion’ displays this best, Orme hissing the first verse with a seething sensuality, shackling the listener to her. As her voice grows clearer and louder, she descends into a chant with a soaring, authoritarian tone: “Remove the chains! My wrists are in strain!”

We put it to Orme that she sounds a bit like a dictator. “I think I get what you mean,” she laughs. “I get bored of being the same in a song. I want to be able to be like…” Orme stretches out her arms and starts singing. “‘Yes, I will listen to everything you say!’ I want something powerful, and a lot of operatic singing does that.”

Naturally, that translates into a dramatic performance style, the vocalist death-staring her audience and giving Kate Bush-esque, theatrically wide eyes. “When I normally go and see bands, I want them to know that I'm there,” she explains. “I want people to know I see them, and we're sharing that moment together, because every single person in this entire world wants to be seen. It's very important to me. But I also like to make you feel uncomfortable, like, ‘Why's she staring into my soul?’”

Instead of a linear narrative, Orme creates emotional collages, pairing metaphors with whatever feelings she’s experiencing. “I always like to find meaning after my music so I don't ever realise what I'm writing until after,” she explains. In particular, there’s a dark fascination with feathers, which she used to imagine “dropping hard” on the ground as a child. On ‘24 Hours’, Orme speaks of a “feather in my eye”, and on the surprisingly groove-oriented ‘May I Comply’, there’s a bloodied helplessness in the “clots in your feathers”. “With feathers, I like to do the opposite,” she says. “Sylvia Plath is an example of someone turning dark things into beautiful things. There’s something powerful about that.”

