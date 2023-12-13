In the hemlocke springs school of therapy, though, you’ll sooner exorcise demons via dancing than deep introspection, and Naomi excels at pairing ostensibly serious subject matter with the sort of buoyant synth-pop that Pet Shop Boys would be proud of. Take the Robyn -inspired sad banger ‘enknee1’, for example - it’s one of the EP’s standout tracks and a clear live favourite which, when performed, sends the crowd bouncing around to heart-wrenching lyrics of acute loneliness.

This striking contrast between the sonic and thematic is something of a hemlocke signature - a technique that serves to “just make it all the more interesting and maybe a little bit funny”, as well as allowing Naomi the scope to explore multiple emotional avenues within one song. “I always say that I have different voices up here,” she explains, gesturing to her head again. “You know how everybody has an angel and a devil voice, and they’re your thoughts fighting against themselves? That’s basically me - I fight against myself a lot.”

But it’s because she puts so much of herself into the project - internal arguments and all - that others, in turn, invest heavily too. Naomi’s found fans in the likes of Steve Lacy, Doja Cat and Grimes, while her Dingwalls show acted as a microcosmic warm up for her current stint supporting on Ashnikko’s UK and European tour dates. “Because of the amount of people who have said [my] music is good - which is so cool - I got a lot of industry plant stuff,” she laughs, clearly amused at the idea that she has nepotistic connections. “I couldn’t even be mad at it. I was lowkey like, ‘Mom, do you… do you know people?’”

Despite being flattered by the high-profile kudos (“It’s honestly very rewarding and very fulfilling to hear that people I never thought I would interact with are fans”), Naomi is also steadfast in her decision that both ‘going… going… GONE!’ and her next project (on which she’s currently working) will be hers alone. “I want to find my own footing as an artist. I’m working on new things all the time, and I think I’m trying to explore more, with more live instrumentation. In my mind, I thought I had to stay genre specific and make everything sound super cohesive, but I just don’t think that works for me. If you’re going this way,” Naomi points into the middle distance, “then you’ve just gotta keep on going and see where it leads you.”

Following her instincts, however unconventional, has served her well enough so far. By embracing juxtaposition and being unashamedly magpie-like in approach, hemlocke springs has put herself firmly on the path to alt-pop stardom.