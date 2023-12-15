Having met in Year Seven when a discerning music teacher put them in a band together, Tallulah and Lola gravitated towards each other from the off, as apparently the only pupils interested in guitar music. “Everyone was like, ‘That’s really lame that you’re in a band’,” explains Lola. “But we wanted to do it so badly. We didn’t really have any goals, other than just, ‘We wanna do this forever’. And now we actually do get to do it all the time!”

As they grew up together, swapping band recommendations and instruments, the pair’s early chemistry evolved into a tight-knit bond. From initially having what Tallulah describes as “quite different playing styles” to jointly discovering the likes of Pond, Ty Segall and Tame Impala, the two have “learned to compliment each other” in striking fashion. “We’ve just been playing together for ages; I wouldn’t want to be in a band with someone else,” Lola says simply.

Even via a webcam and a transtlantic internet connection, this inherent comradeship is palpable; there are frequent good-natured interruptions as one cottons on to the particular anecdote the other is telling, and it’s entirely unsurprising that this dynamic extends to their tour bus, too. “Me and Tallulah can be chatting the whole time and then sometimes the boys [Alfie and their tour manager Steve] can be silent for five hours,” Lola confirms. “Like, what the hell?”

As well as being an endearing testament to the significance of those who see you through your teenage years, the trust and closeness shared by Tallulah, Lola and Alfie (who tempers the girls’ more fiery energy with a steadying presence) is key to the ease with which they’re dealing with HotWax’s current exponential trajectory. “I’m just glad that we have each other, and that we’re all going through this at the same time,” says Tallulah as Lola nods, her orange hair bright against the beige hotel wallpaper. “We talk about this all the time, saying, ‘Imagine doing this by yourself’ or ‘Imagine being the only girl in the band’; I’d find that scary.”

Though Lola points out that HotWax do work with lots of women on their various teams, she agrees that “if you were the only girl, you might be treated differently by people, for sure”. That, and the fact “you’d always have to be in a room by yourself - either that, or share with boys”. She scrunches her brow as Tallulah laughs and Alfie interjects indignantly: “Hey, you guys are more messy than us!”

