‘TANGK’, it transpires, is the name of the Bristol quintet’s forthcoming fifth album, which will be announced the following day. But tonight, Talbot - tennis sweatband stretched across his temples - is revelling at the helm of their smallest UK show in years and, figuratively speaking, summing up IDLES’ next phase quite neatly. LP5 is an album not so much about making, but creating love; about putting it out into the world and freeing yourself up to receive it right back.

“I need love, and if you need love then you need to show people that you’re open and that you need tenderness and to be held just like everyone else,” he explains, speaking ahead of the show. “There’s a fable about the sun and the wind; if I want someone to take their coat off, I can’t blow, I need to just shine. And to let love in, I think I just needed to let love out, so to speak.”

In the run up to beginning work on the record, IDLES had been receiving the love of thousands, nightly - with both 2020’s ‘Ultra Mono’ and the following year’s ‘CRAWLER’ getting their simultaneous post-lockdown live debuts around the world. A third album that pushed the self-described ‘caricature’ of the band to its limit, and a fourth that aimed to destroy that image entirely with bold steps and, for Talbot, a vocal veer into more melodic territory, the experience led to an acute awareness of the playing field they’d created for themselves. “Playing the same songs every night really teaches you about what hits and what you feel from playing certain songs. It all just builds up a vocabulary that you take with you. You can’t switch it off; it’s your craft and you’re learning it all the time,” he says.

“There was this backstep where we had this bombastic huge gesture of an album [‘Ultra Mono’] and also our most transgressive album to play with [‘CRAWLER’], and we found a balance,” he continues. “What happened was, we learnt a sense of everything we are artistically, and everything we can be, and everything we can leave behind. And then we started ‘TANGK’.”

