IDLES announce news of fifth album ‘TANGK

They’ve also shared the LP’s lead single, ‘Dancer’.

Photo: Tom Ham

18th October 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

Fresh from playing a surprise gig at London’s Village Underground last night, IDLES have today shared details of their forthcoming fifth album, ‘TANGK’ (slated for release on 16th February 2024 via Partisan Records). It follows 2021’s critically acclaimed ‘CRAWLER’, which garnered the band their first Grammy nominations.

Produced by Nigel Godrich (Radiohead, The Smile, Beck); Kenny Beats (Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, Benee); and IDLES guitarist Mark Bowen, the new 11-track LP is named for ‘the lashing way the band imagined the guitars sounding, that has grown into a sigil for living in love’.

Of the album, vocalist Joe Talbot has said: “‘TANGK’. I needed love. So I made it. I gave love out to the world and it feels like magic. This is our album of gratitude and power. All love songs. All is love.”

To mark the announcement, IDLES have also shared the LP’s fuzzy lead single, ‘Dancer’, which features LCD Soundsytem’s James Murphy and Nancy Whang on backing vocals. “‘Dancer’ is the violence that comes from the pounding heart of the dancefloor and rushes through your body and gives you life from music, from love and from you.”, Joe has commented.

Watch the official video for ‘Dancer’ below.

Empire State of Mind: IDLES

Interview

Empire State of Mind: IDLES

With fourth album 'CRAWLER' making sonic and lyrical leaps forward, we join IDLES in New York to watch its visceral message unfurl firsthand:

Play Video

‘TANGK’ full tracklist:
1. IDEA 01
2. Gift Horse
3. POP POP POP
4. Roy
5. A Gospel
6. Dancer
7. Grace
8. Hall & Oates
9. Jungle
10. Gratitude
11. Monolith

Get tickets to watch IDLES live now.

