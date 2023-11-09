The multi-faceted sound of Jelani Blackman is suspended in full force across debut album ‘The Heart Of It’, from the silky R&B of string-soothed opener ‘Feel The Same’ to the fierce fervour of ‘When You Feel It’ and ‘Izit’, the latter of which welcomes a guest spot from Kojey Radical. Between the bangers, there are dusk-lit ballads (the gorgeous ‘Rise’ with Biig Piig) and open-armed soul-bearing (the haunting ‘Line Up’). Allowing space for the lyrics to be heard was paramount and Jelani considered the interplay between his words and the music more than ever.

“I wanted to get across everything,” he explains of his intentions for the album. “Everything that makes me, everything that makes my voice. All of the wide scope of things that I think about all the time.” It’s a tall order but Jelani possesses a compelling ability to cast a wide net and reel in sharp observations. The themes across the album scale the vast plains of romance, politics, identity and race, which he trawls with a flow that is both pacy and patient in equal measure. His deep vocal casts a spell of sorts over the words carved out by his sharp penmanship, which brings an addictive clarity to his songs.

On ‘Voice’, named after the Black British newspaper, he eyes the flimsy political spectrum. “Nowaday politics has no function / Has no conscience / Too much chat bullshit in abundance,” he observes on the track. “We’re at the start of something and end of something,” he raps, alluding to a political tipping point. Today, he doubles down on the idea. “It’s not sustainable for things to continue in this way without something drastic happening one way or another,” he elaborates. “If the Tories win again, they’ll feel so emboldened that they’ll take a step too far which will change the fabric of what the society is. If not, they’ll be out - and hopefully there’ll be, if not a massively significant, then at least an incremental change in the next period to better times.”

He also thinks the conversation about race is at something of a standstill - a topic he circles on ‘Line Up’ where he unpicks the subtle brutality of British racism against stark piano and cinematic orchestration. “My culture ain’t worth enough / They said alongside yours you’re cursing us, serving us / Messages indirectly that we’re subservient, subversive but it’s what from birth is us”.

“I think it’s impossible to talk about racism without talking about capitalism. Prejudice is not just race-related, it’s economic - it’s marginalising people based on their economic backgrounds and because of the proximity of both of those things together, they overlap a lot,” he continues. “It would be impossible for there to be an end to [racism] or any kind of significant difference while there’s still an imbalance in how wealth is distributed, how communities are treated and how policing works.” He pauses for breath. “The short version - it’s fucked!”

