Jelani Blackman schedules UK & Ireland tour for February 2024

Fresh from the release of his debut album just a few weeks ago, Jelani Blackman has announced plans for a UK and Ireland tour in early 2024.

The Londoner, who released ‘The Heart Of It’ last month - and snagged himself 5 stars out of 5 from yours truly - will be playing seven shows across February; things will kick off in Dublin, before he makes stops in his home town of London, as well as Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Glasgow.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via his website, and the full dates can be found below.

FEBRUARY 2024

01 The Workmans Club, Dublin

02 EartH Theatre, London

07 Thekla, Bristol

09 The Wardrobe, Leeds

15 Deaf Institute, Manchester

16 Bodega, Nottingham

22 G2, Glasgow

Jelani also featured in our recent November 2023 issue, where he opened up about ‘The Heart Of It’: “I wanted to get across everything, he told us, speaking of his intentions for his debut album. “Everything that makes me, everything that makes my voice. All of the wide scope of things that I think about all the time.” Read the full interview below.