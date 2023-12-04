News

Jelani Blackman schedules UK & Ireland tour for February 2024

The Londoner will be taking his debut album ‘The Heart Of It’ on the road for seven shows next year.

Photo: BBC

4th December 2023
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Fresh from the release of his debut album just a few weeks ago, Jelani Blackman has announced plans for a UK and Ireland tour in early 2024.

The Londoner, who released ‘The Heart Of It’ last month - and snagged himself 5 stars out of 5 from yours truly - will be playing seven shows across February; things will kick off in Dublin, before he makes stops in his home town of London, as well as Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Nottingham and Glasgow.

Tickets for the show are on sale now via his website, and the full dates can be found below.

FEBRUARY 2024
01 The Workmans Club, Dublin
02 EartH Theatre, London
07 Thekla, Bristol
09 The Wardrobe, Leeds
15 Deaf Institute, Manchester
16 Bodega, Nottingham
22 G2, Glasgow

Jelani also featured in our recent November 2023 issue, where he opened up about ‘The Heart Of It’: “I wanted to get across everything, he told us, speaking of his intentions for his debut album. “Everything that makes me, everything that makes my voice. All of the wide scope of things that I think about all the time.” Read the full interview below.

Focal Point: Jelani Blackman

Interview

Focal Point: Jelani Blackman

A steady ascent has seen Jelani Blackman pick up famous collaborators from Gorillaz to Ghetts along the way, but with debut LP 'The Heart Of It', the Londoner is standing front and centre.

Get tickets to watch Jelani Blackman live now.

9th November 2023, 3:00pm

