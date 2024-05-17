“I’m fascinated by human behaviour and the rules around it, and it’s important to be able to lay out an argument and advocate for yourself,” Kaeto explains, perched in front of a vintage mirror in her flat. “A huge amount of my confidence on stage was born out of moot court and trials. That experience was way more terrifying!

“Not much can go wrong when I’m singing, whereas I’ve been completely embarrassed in front of a judge and a room full of people because I haven’t prepared a good skeleton argument. It’s helped my performances,” she continues. “My worldview is that everything is creative. My parents are from science backgrounds, but both of them had artistic interests like languages and music.”

Kaeto first entered the studio back in 2019, ready to build a distinctive sound that gave her total freedom after her DIY videos started gaining traction. “I was just jamming with friends,” she recalls. “My network expanded and I met producers when the videos got seen. I’ve been really privileged to regularly write songs with talented people. I feel very heard and comfortable. I’ve got great management. My friends and I just work in a more efficient, professional capacity now!”