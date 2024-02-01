Kaeto, Faux Real, Man/Woman/Chainsaw and more join The Great Escape 2024 bill

We’re officially one month closer to Brighton’s new music extravaganza - aka The Great Escape 2024 - and to mark the occasion, the fest have gone and announced a huge batch of additions to this year’s line-up.

Fresh from performing at our Hello 2024 show back in mid-January, Kaeto will be heading to the seaside this May, alongside other buzzy acts like Faux Real, DellaXOZ, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, The Dare, Alien Chicks and loads more. They’ll join the likes of Picture Parlour, Cardinals, Trout, Big Special, Automotion, Sirens of Lesbos, Victoria Canal, and Cosmorat, who were all confirmed to play this year’s edition of the event late last year.

Alongside news of their latest additions to the bill, TGE have also confirmed plans for a special show live series, kicking off later this month, which will run up to the festival. Their TGE Presents show, in partnership with Ticketmaster New Music, will take place at the Old Blue Last in London on 22nd February, and will feature performances from Flat Party, Saloon Dion and Velvetine, who have also joined the line-up for the main event today. What’s even better? It’ll be free entry - tickets are available via DICE now.

The Great Escape 2024 takes place in multiple venues across Brighton from Wednesday 15th to Saturday 18th May and tickets can be bought from their website.