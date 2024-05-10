We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find the full slate of the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features some the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Kaeto - HERO

Following the release of the brilliant ‘Don’t Ask’ a couple of months back, Kaeto’s new cut ‘HERO’ continues her positive trajectory. Exuding the complex array of emotions that accompany falling both in and out of love, this track showcases a more atmospheric side to her output via dreamy synths and soft yet purposeful vocals, which are comforting, uplifting, and ethereal in equal measure. (Gemma Cockrell)

Opus Kink - I Wanna Live With You

Staying true to their signature fusion of punk and jazz, Opus Kink take things up to another intense level with ‘I Wanna Live With You’. With haunting vocals, choice lyrics (including the line "I wanna drink your blood") and a theatrical, monochrome music video, this offering is one that's ripe for a horror movie soundtrack. Starting off punchy and upbeat, its well-placed trumpets proceed to escalate in the scream-featuring bridge, making for another gripping track from the Brighton six-piece. (Amrit Virdi)

Welly - Soak Up The Culture

Described by the band themselves as a cut that fills the gap in the market for a ‘gap-year themed song’, Welly’s ‘Soak Up The Culture’ takes listeners on a whimsical journey through the experiences of British tourists abroad. With a colourful array of characters thrown into the mix, from the upper class on ski trips to those who are hesitant to try out local cuisine, the track captures a Brit’s desire for escapism and a glimpse of sunshine. Combining art-pop elements not too dissimilar to Pulp with the electro-chaos of Late Of The Pier, it's the second showcase of a sound that is truly unique to Welly. (Katie Macbeth)

Gurriers - Close Call

The second track to be lifted from Gurriers' newly announced debut album, 'Come and See', ‘Close Call’ is an intense yet compassionate portrayal of the struggles faced by Dublin's overlooked and disinterested youth. With its high-energy guitar riffs that elevate and amplify the band's unique sound - a perfect fusion of guitar-pop and industrial techno - ‘Close Call’ holds a dynamic energy that is sure to captivate and inspire listeners. (Katie Macbeth)

MOULD - Cables

The latest outfit to join Nice Swan Records (English Teacher, SPRINTS, Opus Kink), Bristol newcomers MOULD tackle relocating to London and feeling directionless on new single ‘Cables’. Taking inspiration from Weezer, Fugazi and Pile, the track clocks in at less than two minutes long, but is a punchy burst of energy that certainly leaves its mark. (Gemma Cockrell)

Sunken - Charm

‘Charm’ sees London-based outfit Sunken combine grunge and dream-pop influences to create an expansive soundscape that's both immersive and provoking. Starting almost imperceptibly, the song rises subtly higher from the darkness, driven at first by whispery vocals from Poppy Billingham, but soon bolstered with shoegazy guitars, an incessant bass, and trippy beats. There’s no ultimate climax or drop, leaving the listener feeling both lulled and unsettled. But, like the spread of grey dawn, there’s a sense of inevitability and unstoppable force here, without having resorted to noise or cliche. (Phil Taylor)

Meg Chandler - Mediocre