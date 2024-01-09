News

86TVs announce debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’

The quartet’s first collection will feature their previous singles ‘Worn Out Buildings’ and ‘Higher Love’.

9th January 2024
Words: Sarah Jamieson

Following on from the release of their first two singles late last year, 86TVs have now announced plans to release their debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’.

Due out on 26th January, the four-track EP will feature their previously-released tracks ‘Worn Out Buildings’ and ‘Higher Love’, alongside two new offerings, ‘Spinning World’ and ‘Dreaming’. The EP was recorded in both their own Olympic Studios and The Bunker at 13, which is owned by the EP’s producer Stephen Street.

“‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’ is our first ever group of songs to sit together in a collection,” the band have said about the release. “It feels good. It’s a fitting place to start - three of us brothers writing lyrics from different perspectives, lots of group singing, guitars, drums, pianos and about six or seven years of our lives all wrapped up in there!”

Made up of The Maccabees’ Felix and Hugo White, alongside their younger brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison, 86TVs are also set to embark upon a headline tour later this month, which is now mostly sold out; check out their full tour schedule below.

JANUARY 2024
30 Edinburgh, Whistle Binkies (Independent Venue Week show)

FEBRUARY 2024
25 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
27 Glasgow, King Tuts
28 Newcastle, Think Tank?
29 Nottingham, Bodega

MARCH 2024
02 Manchester, Deaf Institute
03 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
05 London, Lafayette
06 Bristol, Thekla
07 Southampton, Joiners
08 Brighton, Concorde 2

Revisit our recent In Deep digital cover with the band below.

