News
86TVs announce debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’
The quartet’s first collection will feature their previous singles ‘Worn Out Buildings’ and ‘Higher Love’.
Following on from the release of their first two singles late last year, 86TVs have now announced plans to release their debut EP ‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’.
Due out on 26th January, the four-track EP will feature their previously-released tracks ‘Worn Out Buildings’ and ‘Higher Love’, alongside two new offerings, ‘Spinning World’ and ‘Dreaming’. The EP was recorded in both their own Olympic Studios and The Bunker at 13, which is owned by the EP’s producer Stephen Street.
“‘You Don’t Have To Be Yourself Right Now’ is our first ever group of songs to sit together in a collection,” the band have said about the release. “It feels good. It’s a fitting place to start - three of us brothers writing lyrics from different perspectives, lots of group singing, guitars, drums, pianos and about six or seven years of our lives all wrapped up in there!”
Made up of The Maccabees’ Felix and Hugo White, alongside their younger brother Will and drummer Jamie Morrison, 86TVs are also set to embark upon a headline tour later this month, which is now mostly sold out; check out their full tour schedule below.
JANUARY 2024
30 Edinburgh, Whistle Binkies (Independent Venue Week show)
FEBRUARY 2024
25 Dublin, The Workman’s Club
27 Glasgow, King Tuts
28 Newcastle, Think Tank?
29 Nottingham, Bodega
MARCH 2024
02 Manchester, Deaf Institute
03 Birmingham, Hare & Hounds
05 London, Lafayette
06 Bristol, Thekla
07 Southampton, Joiners
08 Brighton, Concorde 2
Revisit our recent In Deep digital cover with the band below.
Records, etc at
The Maccabees - Wall Of Arms (Vinyl LP - black)
Read More
Felix White is the latest guest on Before They Knew Better
The Maccabee, 86TVs member and podcaster talks Liam Gallagher and growing up with Jessie Ware on DIY's new podcast episode.
7th November 2023, 10:00am
86TVs release sophomore single ‘Higher Love’ and announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour
The ex-Maccabees shared their debut single 'Worn Out Buildings' earlier this year.
27th October 2023, 11:41am
86TVs: Brothers In Arms
Four musicians. Three brothers. Two ex-Maccabees. One long in the making debut single. Put the maths together, and you get the birth of 86TVs.
18th August 2023, 3:00pm
The Maccabees’ Felix White steps in for injured Yannis for Foals’ Mercury Prize performance
Yannis recently sliced his hand open, forcing Foals to cancel a gig.
19th September 2019, 12:00am
Popular right now
5 Stars