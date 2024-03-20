Allie X announces ‘Girl With No Face’ UK and Ireland tour dates

Off the back of the release of her ambitious third album ‘Girl With No Face’ - which we hailed as having a “no-skip tracklist of experimental pantomime pop” - Allie X has now confirmed that she’ll be playing a trio of shows this Spring in the UK and Ireland.

The May mini tour will see her stop off in Dublin, Manchester, and London, and tickets are on sale now.

Speaking about her new album and the prospect of performing its tracks live, Allie has commented: “This album was a choice to find out what happens when I lock myself in a room and try to make a record with no one else’s help or influence. An uncommon plight in the pop realm. This was all at once a hedonistic pursuit (indulging my bottomless pit of love for the post-punk/new wave epoch in the UK) and the most immense creative challenge I’ve ever undertaken. I’m proud of myself just for getting to this finish line.



“I’d like to thank the Girl With No Face, a presence I unintentionally summoned who went on to unleash her fury, vengeance, and sick sense of humor for the extent of this process. Girl, now that this record is out, I’d like to request that you only possess me during the live show. At all other times, I’ll be chasing the silence.”

Check out Allie X’s full run of Girl With No Face tour dates - including the three UK and Ireland shows - below.

