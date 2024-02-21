Album Review

Allie X - Girl With No Face

An energetic retrospection to digest all the mundane, vulgar, maddening and unsettling future contemporaneity she faces.

Allie X - Girl With No Face

Reviewer: Otis Robinson

Released: 23rd February 2024

Label: Twin Music

Like a thespian Transylvanian vampire in leathery gay bars, on third album ‘Girl With No Face’, Allie X careens through ghoulish ‘80s glam rock, weaving together sounds of the analogue, the synthetic and the theatrical: an energetic retrospection to digest all the mundane, vulgar, maddening and unsettling future contemporaneity she faces. At times she muses on the irony of the modern dystopia (“Big Brother’s always out of office”, she sings on opener ‘Weird World’) while at others she unravels her strengths and limitations as a woman. Nevertheless, the cacophony is always well paced, and across this no-skip tracklist of experimental pantomime pop, it’s impossible to pinpoint its best, but the campy strangeness of ‘Hardware Software’ and dentist drill screams of its glam rock title track come close. Then, there’s feudal intensity across ‘Off With Her Tits’, frenetic aggression in ‘You Slept On Me’, underbelly balladry on ‘Saddest Smile’, a leathery, Germanic outro on ‘Staying Power’ and twinkling disco throughout ‘Truly Dreams’. This solitary endeavour - which she describes as sitting in front of a mirror and staring at herself - results in near-complete reinvention, all while retaining melodic guts and expanding the malleability of her misfit artistry.

Play Video

Tags: Allie X, Reviews, Album Reviews

Buy Girl With No Face via Rough Trade

Find ‘Girl With No Face’ at Rough Trade

Vinyl LP (black) - £26.99

Vinyl LP (yellow) - £26.99

Cd - £13.99

Latest News

Lizzy McAlpine announces 2024 headline tour

Lizzy McAlpine announces 2024 headline tour

The Mysterines confirm second album ‘Afraid Of Tomorrows’

The Mysterines confirm second album Afraid Of Tomorrows’

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single ‘How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Swim Deep collab with Bill Ryder-Jones on new single How Many Love Songs Have Died In Vegas?’

Ashnikko teams up with Dora Jar for ‘You Make Me Sick!’ remix

Ashnikko teams up with Dora Jar for You Make Me Sick!’ remix

Kasabian return with plans for new album ‘Happenings’

Kasabian return with plans for new album Happenings’

Read More

Album Review

Allie X - Cape God

Allie X - Cape God

There are undeniably beautiful and anthemic moments here, but on the whole it falls short.

20th February 2020, 7:50am

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

Popular right now

February 2024

Latest Issue

February 2024

Featuring The Last Dinner Party, IDLES, Yard Act, Crawlers, Remi Wolf and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY