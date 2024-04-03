News

AURORA looks inward for upcoming fourth album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’

The Norwegian alt-pop star has also announced a run of UK and European tour dates this Autumn.

Photo: Wanda Martin

3rd April 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

AURORA, News, Listen

Norway’s AURORA is set to release her fourth LP ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ on 7th June via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum, and she’s given fans their first taste of what to expect with its lead single, ‘Some Type Of Skin’.

Inspired by our primal connection to the Earth, human anatomy, and the core question of how modern society became separated from our hearts in a deeper, spiritual sense, the album was written while AURORA was away touring 2022’s ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ around the world.

Having described ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ as her “most personal and cathartic album” to date, she has also noted: “though its precise function and anatomy were not clearly understood, the heart was believed to be the centre of the soul. Of intuition. Of emotion and intention. Until we decided these were qualifications of the mind. Emotion overpowered by logic. And with the world being so corrupted by money, power and selfishness you cannot help but ask yourself - what happened to the heart?”

Listen to ‘Some Type Of Skin’ - a simultaneously euphoric and melancholic earworm - here:

Play Video

What’s more, AURORA has also announced that she’ll be making her live return to the UK and Europe this Autumn, stopping off in the following cities:

SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Milan, Alcatraz
20 Vienna, Gasometer
21 Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna
23 Krakow, Tauron Arena
24 Warsaw, COS Torwar
25 Berlin, UFO
27 Brussels, Forest National
28 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
30 Paris, L’Olympia

OCTOBER 2024
02 London, Royal Albert Hall
04 Manchester, O2 Apollo

Tags: AURORA, News, Listen

Latest News

Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour

Charli XCX announces 2024 UK arena tour

Glass Animals are back with news of fourth album ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’

Glass Animals are back with news of fourth album I Love You So F***ing Much’

Lala Hayden, Eva Ruiz & The Gulps are amongst Spanish acts set to play The Great Escape 2024

Lala Hayden, Eva Ruiz & The Gulps are amongst Spanish acts set to play The Great Escape 2024

Kings of Leon share introspective new cut ‘Split Screen’

Kings of Leon share introspective new cut Split Screen’

Paris Paloma confirms debut album ‘Cacophony’

Paris Paloma confirms debut album Cacophony’

Records, etc at Rough Trade logo

Read More

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Stay Updated!

Get the best of DIY to your inbox each week.

April 2024

Latest Issue

April 2024

With Bob Vylan, St Vincent, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more.

Read Now Buy Now Subscribe to DIY