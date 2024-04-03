News
AURORA looks inward for upcoming fourth album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’
The Norwegian alt-pop star has also announced a run of UK and European tour dates this Autumn.
Norway’s AURORA is set to release her fourth LP ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ on 7th June via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum, and she’s given fans their first taste of what to expect with its lead single, ‘Some Type Of Skin’.
Inspired by our primal connection to the Earth, human anatomy, and the core question of how modern society became separated from our hearts in a deeper, spiritual sense, the album was written while AURORA was away touring 2022’s ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ around the world.
Having described ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ as her “most personal and cathartic album” to date, she has also noted: “though its precise function and anatomy were not clearly understood, the heart was believed to be the centre of the soul. Of intuition. Of emotion and intention. Until we decided these were qualifications of the mind. Emotion overpowered by logic. And with the world being so corrupted by money, power and selfishness you cannot help but ask yourself - what happened to the heart?”
Listen to ‘Some Type Of Skin’ - a simultaneously euphoric and melancholic earworm - here:
What’s more, AURORA has also announced that she’ll be making her live return to the UK and Europe this Autumn, stopping off in the following cities:
SEPTEMBER 2024
18 Milan, Alcatraz
20 Vienna, Gasometer
21 Prague, Sportovní hala Fortuna
23 Krakow, Tauron Arena
24 Warsaw, COS Torwar
25 Berlin, UFO
27 Brussels, Forest National
28 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
30 Paris, L’Olympia
OCTOBER 2024
02 London, Royal Albert Hall
04 Manchester, O2 Apollo
