AURORA looks inward for upcoming fourth album ‘What Happened To The Heart?’

Norway’s AURORA is set to release her fourth LP ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ on 7th June via Decca Records/Glassnote/Petroleum, and she’s given fans their first taste of what to expect with its lead single, ‘Some Type Of Skin’.

Inspired by our primal connection to the Earth, human anatomy, and the core question of how modern society became separated from our hearts in a deeper, spiritual sense, the album was written while AURORA was away touring 2022’s ‘The Gods We Can Touch’ around the world.

Having described ‘What Happened To The Heart?’ as her “most personal and cathartic album” to date, she has also noted: “though its precise function and anatomy were not clearly understood, the heart was believed to be the centre of the soul. Of intuition. Of emotion and intention. Until we decided these were qualifications of the mind. Emotion overpowered by logic. And with the world being so corrupted by money, power and selfishness you cannot help but ask yourself - what happened to the heart?”



Listen to ‘Some Type Of Skin’ - a simultaneously euphoric and melancholic earworm - here:

