Balming Tiger line up new shows in London and Paris

The two dates make up the Seoul-based band’s Tiny Tour 2024.

Photo: Nikolai Ahn

27th February 2024
Words: Daisy Carter

Following the release of their debut album ‘January Never Dies’ at the end of last year - which we hailed as “a sonic rollercoaster” that’s “a thrilling ride from start to finish” - Seoul’s Balming Tiger have now confirmed two upcoming European shows, set to take place this summer.

Dubbed The Tiny Tour 2024, the band will visit Paris on 25th June, before hopping across the Channel to come to London on 2nd July. Tickets for both dates will go on general sale on Monday 4th March at midday; check out the (tiny) tour poster and full details of the two shows below.

JUNE 2024
25 Paris, La Trabendo

JULY 2024
02 London, Heaven

