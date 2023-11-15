News
Belle & Sebastian announce 2024 North America tour dates
The shows are in part to mark the 25th anniversary of ‘The Boy With The Arab Strap’.
Belle and Sebastian have today announced a run of spring 2024 North American tour dates, supported by Haley Heynderickx and The Weather Station. The shows will follow next month’s two sold out dates in the UK playing Paisley Town Hall - both of which are set to be filmed - and will celebrate their recent back-to-back albums ‘A Bit Of Previous’ and ‘Late Developers’.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday 17th November at 10:00am local time, and you can check out their full live schedule here:
DECEMBER 2023
08 Paisley, Paisley Town Hall (sold out)
09 Paisley, Paisley Town Hall (sold out)
APRIL 2024
23 Atlanta, GA, The Eastern #
24 Richmond, VA, The National #
26 Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer %
27 Boston, MA, Orpheum Theatre %
28 Montreal, QC, M Telus %
29 Toronto, ON, History %
MAY 2024
01 Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Paramount %
02 Washington, DC, The Anthem %
03 Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Theatre %
04 Chicago, IL, Salt Shed %
06 Kalamazoo, MI, Bell’s Eccentric Cafe #
07 Milwaukee, WI, Turner Hall Ballroom #
08 Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue #
10 Denver, CO, The Fillmore Auditorium %
13 Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether %
14 Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether %
15 Los Angeles, CA, The Theatre at Ace Hotel #
16 Oakland, CA, Fox Theater %
18 Portland, OR, Revolution Hall %
19 Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre %
# w/ Haley Heynderickx
% The Weather Station
